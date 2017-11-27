Nigeria: Atiku, Emir Sanusi, Lamido Adamawa, Others Launch New Radio Station

(For six weeks, PREMIUM TIMES' Oladeinde Olawoyin travelled to the riverine communities of Ese-ofin, Ojota and… Read more »

Also on Saturday, the former vice president was conferred with the award of Political Icon of the Year 2017, at the New Telegraph Award, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, at the weekend. He was represented by his son, Aminu Abubakar.

A former Vice President and Waziri Adamawa joined Governor Umar Bindow, Lamido Adamawa, Emir of Kano, Emir of Gombe, Emir of Shelleng, Emir of Mubi and Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, among others, at the commissioning of the Pulaaku Radio State founded by the Lamido in Yola, Adamawa State, at the weekend.

Former Vice President and Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar and Emir of Kano, Alh. Muhammadu Sanusi II, at the formal commissioning of Pulaaku Radio Station in Yola, Adamawa State.

