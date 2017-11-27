Liberia: LFA Climaxes 22nd Ordinary Congress

LFA's newly elected VPO and BYC President Sekou Konneh celebrate his election with stakeholders at the 22nd Ordinary Congress of the Liberia Football Association.

Sekou Konneh elected VPO, Rochelle Woodson reinstated

Stakeholders of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) over the weekend climaxed their 22nd Ordinary Congress at the PA's Rib House in Lapazee, Sinkor.

Providing a brief update to the media following the closing of the 22nd Congress, LFA General Secretary Emmanuel Deah said the objectives of the just ended congress were to elect a new Vice President for Operation of the Association due to the resignation of former VPO Cassel Kouh, the reinstatement of former Executive Member Rochelle Woodson and the removal of sub-associations as members of the Congress.

He said Barrack Young Controllers President Sekou Konneh was elected on 'white ballot' as LFA VPO, following the withdrawal of Director of Competition Ansu Dulleh from the election.

Also at the Congress, Woodson was reinstated as a member of the Executive Committee after she was expelled by delegates at the 21st Congress. This followed the ruling against the LFA by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) after Woodson filed an appeal to CAS against the decision.

As it was earlier disclosed, the LFA Executive Committee on November 9 agreed that the 15 sub-associations should be removed as members of Congress and that all sub-association chairpersons should not have voting rights at the Congress.

The proposal was submitted by LISCR FC, arguing that the appointing authority of county chairpersons rests with the Executive Committee that, according to the statutes, does not have voting rights.

In another development, amid growing concerns from football followers over the resumption of the LFA national league, General Secretary Deah revealed that the national 1st and 2nd division leagues will kickoff in the second week of January.

According to Deah, the football house met with club presidents on Monday, November 13 and reached the decision to resume the national league in the second week of January 2018.

The national league ended on August 13 following the FA Cup final between double champions LISCR FC and Liberia's new representative to the CAF Confederation Cup, ELWA United. Over the past months, football followers and fans of the various clubs have raised several concerns over the league's timetable and the official closing ceremony or award night.