Liberia: ICN Director Appeals for Support of Less Fortunate Children

By Chris F Pewu

The Executive Program Director of the International Children Network (ICN) appealed to the Liberian government and stakeholders to prioritize less fortunate children in Liberia.

Speaking recently at his Paynesville office, Lawrence Teah said "if that is done most of the children will not be on the street during school hours."

He added that ICN's purpose is to provide sponsorship for the children, especially those whose parents and guardians cannot afford to send them to school.

According to Teah, the ICN, organized in 2010 but became official in 2014, has over 500 children in its sponsorship program, "and there are many more children who need help and therefore the need now is greater for others, including the government and stakeholders, to join the effort to help them."

He explained that destitute children suffer from neglect and Liberia as a country cannot allow such children's future to be undecided.

Director Teah said his organization will continue to side with parents who are willing to work to better the lives of children across the country and urged Liberians to be more supportive of helping children who are abandoned for one reason or the other.

He urged Liberian parents and guardians to ensure that they are working to promote the interest of their children, making their education paramount.

Teah also said the ICN is determined to seek the interest of children and urged them to remain in school to ensure a better future for themselves. He meanwhile promised to extend ICN's programs to rural Liberia to be able to transform the lives of children living in far off places.