Liberia: New EU Envoy Assures Continued Support to Liberia

The newly accredited European Union (EU) Ambassador to Liberia, Helene Cave, has assured the Senate Pro Tempore that the EU will continue to work with the country and its citizens in several areas to mitigate some of its economic, social and infrastructural challenges.

Ambassador Cave said that the EU and other international partners will remain supportive of the country's smooth transition and improve on gains collectively achieved since the end of the country's civil crisis in 2003.

The new EU envoy gave the assurance when she held talks with Senate Pro Tempore Armah Zolu Jallah at his Capitol office in Monrovia. The talks focused mainly on the contentious elections, the pending runoff and the country's economy, peace and stability.

Ambassador Cave sought word on the prospects for holding the eagerly awaited runoff election between the ruling Unity Party (UP) contender, Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, and Senator George Weah of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

Additionally, she inquired about the state of the Liberian economy and efforts being made to revitalize it, describing the Liberian economy as "not one of the best."

Pro Temp Jallah informed the EU Ambassador that the government is exerting constructive efforts to timely expedite the judicial process and hold the runoff to avoid a constitutional crisis.

"The leadership of the Senate, stakeholders and the international community are exerting all efforts aimed at maintaining the peace and stability that Liberians deserve. We are amicably finding solutions to the problems to avoid any form of violence," he said.

Jallah explained that although the Liberian economy is experiencing some setbacks, he, however, expressed optimism that it will improve considerably following the conclusion of the runoff and putting in place some stringent economic policies.

Senator Jallah also assured the EU envoy that bills such as Land Rights and others still in committee rooms are being discussed and worked out for timely passage in the interest of the country.

Meanwhile, the office of the Senate Pro Temp has categorically refuted the Wednesday, November 22, edition of the New Dawn newspaper under the caption: "Protempore Under Probe."

In the article, the writer claimed that the Pro Temp is currently under investigation by auditors from the General Auditing Commission (GAC) over budgetary allocation to the late Chief Jallah Lone Memorial Institute.

The Pro Temp's media department clarified that the GAC is investigating appropriations made over a two-year period to the institution and its officials and not the Senate Pro Temp as it has been "misleadingly and maliciously" reported.

Accordingly, the office also dismissed reports that the allocations were requested by Senator Jallah, noting that appropriations made were channeled through relevant authorities of the institution and not the office of the Senate Pro Temp.

The office of the Pro Temp called the New Dawn story "malicious and politically designed to smear the hard earned integrity and credibility of the Senate Protempore."