Liberia: Team Zaza Reelected for Another Four Years

(L-r): President Mulbah Zaza; VPA Gbour Wilson; VPTA Frederick Krah, Treasurer Kokurlo Roberts and Financial Secretary Isaac Montgomery

The incumbent president of the Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF), Mulbah Zaza, has been reelected for another four years (quadrennial), 2018 -2022.

Zaza was reelected unopposed on Saturday, November 25 at the headquarters of the Liberia National Olympics Committee (LNOC) on Randall Street, Monrovia. His election marked his third term as head of the LAF.

"Today, Congress ends the journey of four years and also starts another four years. I appreciate the confidence the delegates reposed in me," Zaza said after the election.

In his President's message before the election, Zaza told the delegates that athletics has been included in this year's County Meet, which kicks off on December 9, after three years of exclusion.

He revealed that the LAF has not received budgetary support from the government for the past four years, but boasted of several medals and full participation in local, regional and continental competitions.

"We were also at the world senior championship where Liberia qualified for the semifinal from a little investment. The excellent performance singled Liberia out in the world for the first time. Bravo to Emmanuel Matadi for his commitment and hard work," Zaza said.

The LAF boss and three others, known as 'Team Zaza,' were reelected, while a new member of the team, Isaac Montgomery, was elected as Financial Secretary for the first time.

The election was held during the 59th General Assembly, also called the 2017 Election Congress, in consonance with the bylaws and Constitution of the LAF and the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF).

Others reelected on 'white ballots' were Madam Gbour Wilson, vice president for administration; Mr. Frederick Krah, vice president for technical affairs; and Mr. Kokurlo Roberts, treasurer. Mr. Isaac Montgomery was elected for the first as financial secretary. He was nominated by Liberty Athletics Club, where he currently serves as president.

The chairman of the LAF Election Commission, Cllr. Sylvester Rennie, announced the results and subsequently inducted them into office. Fourteen out of the 16 delegates attended the Congress, and discussed and adopted the 2016 financial and activities reports; review and adoption of the 2017 budget, calendar of activities, among others.

Meanwhile, the reelection of the LAF president has qualified him to contest, at the end of his third term, any position at the Liberia National Olympics Committee.

According to the LNOC's statute, a president of an association/federation has to serve for 12 years at his/her association/federation before being qualified to contest for a position at the LNOC.