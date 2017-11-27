27 November 2017

Liberia: Daily Observer Gbarpolu Correspondent Resurfaces

By Simeon S. Wiakanty

Daily Observer Gbarpolu County correspondent Micah Yeahwon, who was recently reported missing and published in two editions of the newspaper, over the weekend walked into the newspaper's offices at the ELWA Junction in Paynesville with regret and at the same time appreciation and a smile.

Yeahwon expressed gratitude to the management of the Daily Observer newspaper, friends, Col. Othello Gaye of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) and family, for their concern about his alleged reported disappearance.

He explained that after covering the October 10, elections he decided to visit his long-lost uncle in Yekepa, Nimba County, along with one of his friends.

Yeahwon narrated that while on their way to Yekepa, the vehicle in which he was traveling broke down in Zolowe, which is between Sanniquellie and Yekepa where they were stranded for two nights. He said that during the breakdown, he lost his mobile phone. He said he later fell very ill of some stomach infection that led to several days of treatment at the Yekepa clinic. In the area, he said, there was no network coverage in the area to allow him to get in touch with any friends, family or workmates.

He said he received information that his uncle that he was after in Yekepa had traveled to Guinea. "I got frustrated at the clinic when the information reached me," he said.

He described that situation as unfortunate and he used the medium to express his sincere apology to the management of the Daily Observer, his wife, friends and families and the general public for the cloud of uncertainty that surrounded his life during the period he was out of touch with them.

"I admit I did not inform my wife Garmai because I left my Gbarma resident very early that morning in fear that my colleague would have left me, and this was my biggest regret ever' he stated.

He has meanwhile refuted rumors which have been circulating in Gbarma, and other parts of the county that he had been kidnapped. "I will like to state this very clear to the public in general that I was at no point in time kidnapped by anyone, and so this should not be attributed to our current politics," he stated.

