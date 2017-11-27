Namibia: Govt Not Youth, Disability-Friendly

A majority of rural Namibian youth are denied access to contraceptives because of age discrimination by rural health workers, says a report released by the Office of the Ombudsman last Thursday.

This was one of the findings of a national inquiry into racism, tribalism and other forms of discrimination by Ombudsman John Walters.

"Youth are turned away when they wish to access contraceptives, and are denied access to condoms with admonishment that they are too young for sex. Key populations have special needs, and yet they are often denied services at health facilities due to prejudices," the Ombudsman's report states, pointing out that this was contrary to the Namibian patient charter.

This is happening, despite the fact that teenage pregnancies have been increasing for years, especially in rural areas. Last year, The Namibian reported that the United Nations Population Fund found that about 127 Namibian girls fall pregnant on a daily basis, amounting to 46 000 pregnancies per year, with most girls below the age of 15.

The Ombudsman also found that access to health facilities for disabled people is a major issue, as most public and private facilities are not disability-friendly.

Giving an example, the report states that a blind man was ridiculed at a clinic for asking for condoms. Walters' report states that there was a need to eliminate barriers to access to buildings, transport, outdoor facilities, schools and hospitals for people with disabilities (PWDs).

"PWDs are denied access to services that could assist and support their normalisation, such as the lack of early identification and early intervention," the report states, adding that there was a shortage of professionals to work with PWDs.

The Ombudsman's report also finds that most PWDs are denied access to tertiary education due to a lack of specialised schools. PWDs also do not have equal access to land or projects, such as mass housing.

"There is a lack of understanding of the plight of PWDs regarding inclusiveness, due to misconceptions, attitudes and misinformation in society," states Walters.

The number of people living with disabilities in Namibia has been increasing, and according to the 2011 National Population and Housing Census, close to 100 000 Namibians were living with disabilities at that stage.

Earlier this year, a local newspaper reported how the National Disability Council of Namibia chairperson's Tobias Mwaudikange called on government to comply with the National Disability Council Act, the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and the Continental Plan of Action for the African Decade of Persons with Disabilities.