Kenya: Varsities Strike on Until We See the Money - Wesonga

Nairobi — University Academic Staff Union Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga has said the lecturers strike will not be called off since money that was released has not been wired to respective accounts.

The union was expected to meet with the Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum on Monday to discuss progress of the lecturers strike but the meeting did not take place.

"We will not attend any negotiation meeting until money is wired to university accounts," declared Wasonga.

On Thursday, the government agreed to release Sh5.28 billion for the enhanced salaries and house allowances, a promise that prompted the universities to demand that lecturers call off their one-month strike.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement which is at the centre of the strike was signed in March this year ending a 54-day strike that began on January 19 and the government released Sh10 billion for the payment of arrears in June but reverted to the old salaries after funds ran out.

The effects of the strike is biting hard with the University of Nairobi rescheduling examinations to January while Kenyatta University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Pwani University, Masinde Muliro University have been shut after the strike paralyzed learning in the institutions.