27 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Varsities Strike on Until We See the Money - Wesonga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — University Academic Staff Union Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga has said the lecturers strike will not be called off since money that was released has not been wired to respective accounts.

The union was expected to meet with the Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum on Monday to discuss progress of the lecturers strike but the meeting did not take place.

"We will not attend any negotiation meeting until money is wired to university accounts," declared Wasonga.

On Thursday, the government agreed to release Sh5.28 billion for the enhanced salaries and house allowances, a promise that prompted the universities to demand that lecturers call off their one-month strike.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement which is at the centre of the strike was signed in March this year ending a 54-day strike that began on January 19 and the government released Sh10 billion for the payment of arrears in June but reverted to the old salaries after funds ran out.

The effects of the strike is biting hard with the University of Nairobi rescheduling examinations to January while Kenyatta University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Pwani University, Masinde Muliro University have been shut after the strike paralyzed learning in the institutions.

Kenya

Saudi Media Allege Qatari Terror Plot in KSA Using Kenyan And Somalis

A Saudi Arabia newspaper Okaz has published a story alleging it has evidence to show that Qatar is plotting for a series… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.