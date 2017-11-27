Namibia: Alleged Rapist and Robber Make Daring Escape

Two trial-awaiting inmates involved in two separate cases of robbery and kidnapping, and rape, escaped from police custody at Omaruru last Thursday, moments after appearing in court.

The two fled when the police officer who had brought them from court was in the process of locking them up in the holding cells. One of the inmates, Muller Ariseb, who is facing charges of kidnapping and robbery allegedly committed last week at Usakos and Omaruru, forced the door open and overpowered the officer.

He and another inmate, Bernhard Streidwolf (27), who is facing a charge of rape, escaped.

Streidwolf was apprehended at a house not far from the police station, but Usakos police lost Ariseb's footprints down the Khan River, where he ran to.

Both the police at Karibib and the Karibib District Watch were summoned to assist in the search, while farmers in the Karibib district were warned to be on the alert.

Farm workers spotted Ariseb in the area, and raised the alarm. The search teams discovered his footprints that led into the bushes, where they surrounded him. Not seeing a way out, Ariseb tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself with a small knife in the neck. He was stopped and re-arrested, and is currently under police guard at the Usakos State Hospital. Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu confirmed the incident.

Shortly before his escape, Ariseb and his co-accused in the kidnapping and robbery, Donavan Kwant, appeared in the Omaruru Magistrate's Court, and were denied bail. Their case was postponed to February next year for further investigations.

Iikuyu said the firearm stolen during the robbery from a 61-year-old woman at her house at Usakos was found in Ariseb's possession.

The other stolen items, a cellphone, bank card and clothing, were found with Kwant.

The third suspect in the alleged robbery, Thomas Neib, (27) was arrested later, and made his appearance in the Usakos Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He was also denied bail.