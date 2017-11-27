27 November 2017

Liberia: Cuban Embassy Remembers Late President Fidel Castro Ruz

By Ethel A. Tweh

The Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Monrovia celebrates the 1st Anniversary of the late Fidel Castro Ruz, a historical leader of the Cuban Revolution. The celebration, held over the weekend was marked by video exhibition titled, "Fidel in Africa, Africa in Fidel." Speaking at the occasion, the Charge d'Affaires of the Cuban Embassy in Monrovia, Mr. Yordenis Despaigne Vera, recalls that the death of the undisputed and always victorious leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander Fidel Castro Ruz, occurred on November 25, 2016.

"Our Embassy, like the Cuban people and government and millions of men and women in the world, want to pay tribute with this modest activity, to the man who fulfilled the dream of all Cubans to have a totally free, sovereign and Independent homeland, reached on January 1, 1959 after almost 100 years of Independence struggle that began in 1868", he notes.

Mr. Vera continues that speaking of Fidel in Cuba is to speak of the man, who led the Cuban people in their resistance more than 50 years against the imperialist pretensions to destroy the Cuban Revolution, through all kinds of aggressions including armed, biological, psychological aggressions, organized and financed by successive governments of the United States of America, noting that Fidel was a man who survived more than 600 assassination attempts organized mostly by the CIA.

According to him, Fidel was a man who dedicated his whole life to fight against injustice, inequality, war and poverty in the world, supporting just causes at all times and in any tribune, saying that the death of Fidel left a deep would in the hearts of all those who admire him, and one year after his death, the wound is already open and will never fully heal.

The Cuban Charge d'Affaires explains that through the leadership of Fidel, Cuba today is recognized for its relevant advances in all spheres of life in the country, especially in the fields of medicine, education, biotechnology, science and sports.

"We have to remember also, that few days after his death millions of Cubans signed a commitment to maintain the gains achieved by the Cuban Revolution and the legacy of his undefeated commander. Fidel maintained a special relationship and feelings of friendship and solidarity towards the African people and Nations which had its supreme expression in the participation of troops in the struggles against racial oppression in Africa."

He notes that Africa has also historically supported the Cuban Revolution, particularly in the fight against the unjust and criminal blockade imposed by the United States against the Cuban people that is still in force and has lasted for more than 50 years.

