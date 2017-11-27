Liberia: Lebanese Ambassador Extols Lebanon-Liberia Ties

Lebanese Ambassador to Liberia, Fadi Zein extols the long standing relationship existing between Liberia and Lebanon. He made the recognition during official program commemorating the 74th Independence of Lebanon held at the Lebanese Embassy on 12th Street, Sinkor, a suburb of Monrovia. Amb. Zein notes that the relationship between both countries over the years has been characterized by mutual friendship and respect, indicating that Liberians are gentle people.

"On a daily basis they continue to demonstrate hospitable attitudes to each and every Lebanese residing in the country", he says.He says Lebanon is a member of the United Nations, like Liberia, and that both countries have been working in harmony to support all United Nations' Resolutions as well as Protocols geared toward peace initiatives throughout the world.

Commenting on the electoral process here, the Lebanese envoy expresses optimism the people of Liberia will once again demonstrate their attributes of love for country and coexistence to have a peaceful election for a smooth transfer of political power to an elected President.According to him, his country has been hosting Palestinian Refugees since 1948 as the result of Israeli's occupation of some parts of Palestine especially, the West Bank and other areas. "We are presently hosting huge number of Syrian Refugees because of the war they are fighting in their country," he adds.

Speaking further, Ambassador Zein discloses that about 1.3million of the people of Lebanon are refugees so he appeals to superpowers for the timely intervention to find solutions to the problem of refugees."We are asking the United States of America, Russia, as well as the Europe Union and others to exert the necessary pressure on the state of Israel to withdraw from the occupied territories and also implement each and every aspect of the UN Security Council Resolutions."

The Lebanese Ambassador continues that his country lacks the required resources to provide the essentials of life for refugees, including food, education and health, among other services, saying "We want peace in the Middle East and the world at large." Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Marjon V. Kamara, in response says it was a great pleasure for her to join Ambassador Zein along with Lebanese all over the world in celebrating their country's 74th Independence Day.

She extends warmest congratulations through the Ambassador to the Government and people of Lebanon as they observe what she terms as a milestone in the history of Lebanon, pointing out that both countries have enjoyed cultural relationship for decades.

Minister Kamara assures Ambassador Zein that Liberia will continue to nurture this relationship in the years ahead, saying, "Lebanese continue to play a central role in Liberia's economic growth and development through business establishments as well as infrastructural development."

"We stand ready to cultivate new opportunities for mutual benefits of our people and countries; we hope that Lebanon will continue on the path of peace and development for the advancement of the Lebanese state," the Minister indicates.

The ceremony was graced by members of the Diplomatic Corps, UNMIL, EU as well as the Lebanese community in Liberia, officials of the Government of Liberia, and other nationals residing in Liberia, among others.