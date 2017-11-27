27 November 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Police Urge Students to Join Peace Efforts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Winston W. Parley

Deputy Police Inspector General for Operations Col. Abraham Kromah has pleaded with students at the United Methodist University (UMU) on Ashmum Street to join an ongoing peace effort between the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the All Political Parties Youth Congress, reminding them that Liberia has never had a peaceful transition for some 73 years.

The meeting with students on Friday, 24 November at UMU was part of a four - day Police and Parties Youth peace initiative that kicked off at the LNP Headquarters on Capitol Hill earlier last week and extended to Kakata, Margibi County.

"This is time for us to make our history ... let's work with the political leaders, and let's work with Madam Sirleaf in her agenda to transform this country peacefully," Col. Kromah says.

Col. Kromah extends appreciation to political parties here for taking peaceful steps towards the legal process here, saying it is about time that "we" utilize what "we" have peacefully.

He says to the students that he is moved by the Inspector General of Police Col. Gregory Coleman's understanding of the role the young people play here, noting that Col. Coleman has mandated him to continue with the engagement.

Col. Kromah says the LNP is the keeper of the peace, but it recognizes also that it is not alone in the process and therefore sees it necessary to engage the young people through the community policing arrangement.

During the engagement, Police Spokesman Sam Collins told the students that the various political parties that took part in the October elections were represented at the meeting by their youth leaders.

Spokesman Collins says the LNP believes strongly that the police engagement with the young people triggers down to the other youthful generation at various universities, at markets, churches and mosques, among others.

The parties youth leaders told their fellow young people on campus that they had gone there to engage them and spread the message of peace, saying they got to protect the what they have.

The party youth leaders, in their separate comments, indicate that while they are young people and energetic, they must not use their energies to be enemies but to remain peaceful until they have arrived.

Liberia

Ecowas Parliament Focuses On Liberia's Elections

The Fourth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament commenced its Second Ordinary Session in Abuja, Federal Republic of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.