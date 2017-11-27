24 November 2017

PR Newswire (New York)

Egypt: Statement By President Juncker Following the Attack On the Al-Rawdah Mosque in Sinai, Egypt

Brussels — It was with great horror and sadness that I learnt of the tragic attack on the al-Rawdah mosque in Sinai earlier today. I would like to offer my most sincere condolences to the people of Egypt and to President el-Sisi.

I condemn in the strongest possible terms this barbaric and cowardly act deliberately targeting peaceful and innocent people in their place of worship. In these dark moments, Egypt can rightly be proud of the heroic and courageous actions of the security and emergency services on the ground.

Today, Europe stands beside you in solidarity just as you have stood with us in the past. You can count on our support.

