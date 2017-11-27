24 November 2017

Egypt: Attack in Egypt - FDFA Position Statement

Bern, Switzerland — The Federal Departement of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) learned with great sadness of the despicable attack that occurred against a Mosque in Bir al-Abed, taking away so many innocent lives and wounding a large number of people.

Switzerland condemns in the strongest terms this further heinous act in Egypt's North Sinai province, as well as all others which targeted this country. The President of the Swiss Confederation, Doris Leuthard, expressed the Swiss reactions, saying that "her thoughts are with the victims and their families".

In these tragic circumstances, the FDFA also wishes to extend its deepest sympathy to the victims' families; and it hopes for a quick and full recovery for all those who were injured in the attack.

President Doris Leuthard and Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will send letters of condolence on behalf of Switzerland to their counterparts.

