Cameroon: Low Value Minerals - Sector Needs Organisation

The increasing demand of natural resources and the subsequent evolution of their prices on the international market have raised many challenges and the need for appropriate socio-economic responses. One of those challenges is how to organise small-scale miners in clay, marble, industrial minerals, sand, gravel, which are considered low value minerals. In Ebebda in the Centre Region over 400 trucks of sand are exploited daily. Without organisation much is being lost as revenue derived from local processing of raw materials to the public structures and community. It is on this note that the 6th annual Raw Materials Days (RMD) by the Institut des Matières Premières held at the Douala Falaise Hotel November 22-23. Participants which were mostly raw material experts, public and parapublic institutions, private companies, international bodies, NGO, and universities, among others exchanged towards promoting the different sectors of raw materials and to develop scientific production. Charlot Moussa, Project Manager, ACP-EU Development Minerals Programme, explained that the minerals are considered low value minerals because they don't receive due attention as other minerals. These minerals are exploited at community level by small-scale miners. "The sector is really informal and it is difficult to know what they are doing. We want to build capacities for them to organise themselves and be able to be valued at the level of the value chain." RMD is organised with the support of the German Cooperation (GIZ) and ACP-EU by the IMP to train professionals in the low value minerals sector.

