Kenya: U.S., Britain and China Sending Officials to Kenyatta's Inauguration

Nairobi — The United States, UK and China are among countries sending representatives to Tuesday's inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto.

The UK is sending its Minister for State and International Development who is also in charge of Africa affairs while China will be represented by a special envoy.

There is no confirmation yet who will represent the US in the ceremony that will be attended by 13 Heads of State including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Uganda's Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania's John Magufuli among others.

Others on the guest list seen by Capital FM News include Foreign Ministers from South Africa, India, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates among others.

Pope Francis is also sending a special envoy to represent him at the event to be held at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani where President Kenyatta will outline his new agenda.

Rehearsals ahead of the inauguration entered the homestretch Monday at the venue.

Religious leaders who will lead prayers during the event were rehearsing under the guidance of the presidency's official master of ceremony as the organisers finalized preparations for the event.

A number of flags of foreign nations were hoisted around the sports stadium including that of the People's Republic of China and the State of Israel.

Others include Kenya's neighbours in the region which include Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.