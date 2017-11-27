27 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Commonwealth Games - Cameroon Association Launches Activities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Mosima

The ceremony took place in Yaounde yesterday November 23, 2017.

The Commonwealth attaches great importance to the value of sports as a global development issue. It is in this light that an official ceremony to officially launch the activities of the Cameroon Commonwealth Games Association (CCGA) took place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex yesterday November 23, 2017.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt reiterated that from now henceforth the Cameroon Commonwealth Games Association becomes the official link between the government of Cameroon and the Commonwealth Games Federation on matters of sports and physical education.

Yesterday's ceremony carried a twofold meaning in that it was a historic moment, as, with the advent of the local Commonwealth Games Association, Cameroon is meeting up with the standards in this area. Secondly and most importantly, the Cameroon Commonwealth Games Association should work in line with the policy advocated by the Head of State, Paul Biya, namely making sports a development tool.

The main role of the Cameroon commonwealth Games Association is to assist government in implementing its strategic approach to the Commonwealth Games namely enhancing participation of many more young Cameroonians in this global sports event.

The Minister used the occasion to decorate the executive bureau members as a way of giving them his blessings to go ahead with their task. The event took place in the presence of members of government, the representatives of the diplomatic corps and other invitees.

Cameroon

Opposition MPs Demand Open Debate on Anglophone Crisis

In Cameroon, opposition lawmakers disrupted parliament for a second day in a row Friday as tensions deepen over the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.