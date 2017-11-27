Cameroon: Commonwealth Games - Cameroon Association Launches Activities

The ceremony took place in Yaounde yesterday November 23, 2017.

The Commonwealth attaches great importance to the value of sports as a global development issue. It is in this light that an official ceremony to officially launch the activities of the Cameroon Commonwealth Games Association (CCGA) took place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex yesterday November 23, 2017.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt reiterated that from now henceforth the Cameroon Commonwealth Games Association becomes the official link between the government of Cameroon and the Commonwealth Games Federation on matters of sports and physical education.

Yesterday's ceremony carried a twofold meaning in that it was a historic moment, as, with the advent of the local Commonwealth Games Association, Cameroon is meeting up with the standards in this area. Secondly and most importantly, the Cameroon Commonwealth Games Association should work in line with the policy advocated by the Head of State, Paul Biya, namely making sports a development tool.

The main role of the Cameroon commonwealth Games Association is to assist government in implementing its strategic approach to the Commonwealth Games namely enhancing participation of many more young Cameroonians in this global sports event.

The Minister used the occasion to decorate the executive bureau members as a way of giving them his blessings to go ahead with their task. The event took place in the presence of members of government, the representatives of the diplomatic corps and other invitees.