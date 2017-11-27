Cameroon: Obsequies - Emile Onambele Zibi Laid to Rest

The former President of Tonnerre Kalara Club of Yaounde was buried in Febe Village on Saturday November 25, 2017.

The mortal remains of the Late Patriach Emile Onambele Zibi who died on October 2017 at the age of 73 was laid to rest in his native Febe Village, a Yaounde neighbourhood on Saturday November 25, 2017. The former president of Tonnerre Kalara Club of Yaounde was buried after a series of traditional rites notably the "Nsili awu" and "Essok".

It all began with a funeral mass at the Marie Queen of the Apostles Basilica in Mvolye on Friday, November 24, 2017. Thousands of mourners from the Centre Region, members of government, top officials of MFoundi Division and other sympathizers came out massively to bid their last farewell to the former President of Indigenous Patriarchs in Mfoundi Division.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Sangmelima Diocese, Mgr Christophe Zoa, described the patriarch as who has fulfilled his mission on earth. He said God is the patriarch of all patriarchs and that the death of Onambele Zibi is the return to the eternal father. Eulogies from family members described the Late Onambele Zibi as a father who will always be remembered in their lives.

Born in 1944 in Febe, Yaounde II, Onambele Zibi had a BA in Administration from the New York School of Administration. As a civil administrator, he occupied several posts of responsibility in the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence and other institutions. He was the fourth CPDM Sub Section President for Mfoundi and active in different political spheres.

Apart from Tonnerre Football Club of Yaounde, Onambele Zibi was a former member of the member of the Central Committee of and board of administration of FECAFOOT, administrator of the Cameroon Professional Football League and member of several football associations. He was married and leaves behind ten children.