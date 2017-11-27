Egypt: Foreign Minister Gabriel On the Attack On a Mosque in North Sinai

press release

Berlin — Foreign Minister Gabriel issued the following statement today (24 November) in the wake of the attack on a mosque in North Sinai, which claimed the lives of more than 235 people and injured many others:

We are shocked by the news that has reached us from Egypt and stand firmly by Egypt's side. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this perfidious terrorism, which once again has not even spared places of worship and peaceful people of faith from its brutal atrocities. We offer our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who have been injured in this cowardly attack.

SOURCE Federal Foreign Office, Federal Republic of Germany