Cameroon: Volleyball Championship - Fap, Injs, Champions of Cameroon

The finals of national volleyball championship took place in Yaounde on Saturday November 25, 2017.

FAP Volleyball Club of Yaounde and INJS Volleyball Club are the winners of the 2017 edition of the Camtel Volleyball championship in the men's and women's categories respectively. This was outcome of the finals of that took place at the auditorium of the Higher School of Public Works in Yaounde on Saturday November 25, 2017.

The competition marked the end of the 2017 volleyball season in Cameroon. Volleyball fans from Yaounde and its environs thronged the venue to watch young Cameroonians display rich talents in the sport. In the men's final, FAP Volleyball Club of Yaounde beat arch rival Bafia Volleyball Evolution 3-1 sets (25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13) in an encounter that kept spectators on their feet shouting and cheering the players.

FAP won the first set but met with strong resistance from Bafia Volleyball in the second set who won the set 25-22.

The Armed Forces and Police team however came up much stronger in third set wining the set 25-17 and the fourth set 25-13. In the women's competition, INJS ladies outplayed FAP ladies 3-1 sets (25-21, 25-11, 19-25, 25-19).

Victoire Ngon Ntame and her team mates displayed a good mastery of the sport wining the first two sets. FAP ladies improved on their skills in the third set and won the set 25-19 taking the game to the fourth set. FAP ladies however were able to overcome their adversaries and won the set 25-14.

The coach of FAP Volleyball Club of Yaounde, Abas Maloum said the fact that his team won the Cup of Cameroon and the national championship this season is a great encouragement for the team. He said the season was too long and expressed the wish that the federation will reduce the season so as to give the teams enough time to prepare for international competitions.

The coach of the FAP women's volleyball team, Sanama Joseph, expressed disappointment with the performance of his team. He said the players put up a good performance during the playoffs but that was not the case in the national championship. He assured that efforts will be made in order to build a more competitive team in future.