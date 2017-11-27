27 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Volleyball Championship - Fap, Injs, Champions of Cameroon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Mosima

The finals of national volleyball championship took place in Yaounde on Saturday November 25, 2017.

FAP Volleyball Club of Yaounde and INJS Volleyball Club are the winners of the 2017 edition of the Camtel Volleyball championship in the men's and women's categories respectively. This was outcome of the finals of that took place at the auditorium of the Higher School of Public Works in Yaounde on Saturday November 25, 2017.

The competition marked the end of the 2017 volleyball season in Cameroon. Volleyball fans from Yaounde and its environs thronged the venue to watch young Cameroonians display rich talents in the sport. In the men's final, FAP Volleyball Club of Yaounde beat arch rival Bafia Volleyball Evolution 3-1 sets (25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13) in an encounter that kept spectators on their feet shouting and cheering the players.

FAP won the first set but met with strong resistance from Bafia Volleyball in the second set who won the set 25-22.

The Armed Forces and Police team however came up much stronger in third set wining the set 25-17 and the fourth set 25-13. In the women's competition, INJS ladies outplayed FAP ladies 3-1 sets (25-21, 25-11, 19-25, 25-19).

Victoire Ngon Ntame and her team mates displayed a good mastery of the sport wining the first two sets. FAP ladies improved on their skills in the third set and won the set 25-19 taking the game to the fourth set. FAP ladies however were able to overcome their adversaries and won the set 25-14.

The coach of FAP Volleyball Club of Yaounde, Abas Maloum said the fact that his team won the Cup of Cameroon and the national championship this season is a great encouragement for the team. He said the season was too long and expressed the wish that the federation will reduce the season so as to give the teams enough time to prepare for international competitions.

The coach of the FAP women's volleyball team, Sanama Joseph, expressed disappointment with the performance of his team. He said the players put up a good performance during the playoffs but that was not the case in the national championship. He assured that efforts will be made in order to build a more competitive team in future.

Cameroon

Opposition MPs Demand Open Debate on Anglophone Crisis

In Cameroon, opposition lawmakers disrupted parliament for a second day in a row Friday as tensions deepen over the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.