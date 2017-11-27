Cameroon: North West - Human Rights Commission Sizes Up Practices

The North West chapter of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms ( NCHRF), is on record with a recommendation for the education of illiterates and young prisoners to become mandatory. The Commission has also appealed to the administration of the Penitentiary centers to inspire and help inmates towards an honest life in society after prison terms with a chance to generate and save income from their works in prison.

In effect, the visiting delegation from the North West branch of the Human Rights Commission to prisons and detention centers in Ndop, Nkambe and Kumbo recently appealed to the government to release the text of application on alternative penalties provided for in Section 26 of the New Penal code to help decongest crowded prisons.

The delegation led by the team leader; Hon. Chief Paul Nji Tumasang also inspired the Courts to speed up trials of detainees and ensure a nexus between the Courts and Prisons with regards to the endorsement of detainee's production warrants to avoid situations where some detainees miss out on court sessions for lack of information.

The event from July 24-27, 2017 was a routine visit on the strength of section 2 of Law No 2004/016 of July 22, 2004 which empowers the Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms to inspect penitentiary establishments, police stations and Gendarmerie Brigades. This time around ; the North West team went sizing up conditions of detention, availability of acts/regulations governing detentions, working environment of detention officials etc.

It was against this backdrop that the Commission's Regional Secretary, Chenwi Chrysantus Shu told Cameroon Tribune that some of the Cells visited in Ndop, Nkambe and Kumbo are ancient, poorly ventilated, over crowded, dirty and disorganized.

The team however, saluted the availability of TV/ Radio sets, boreholes, playgrounds, infirmaries with trained nurses and the fact that inmates are given a chance to receive family members, friends and lawyers while adequate administrative sanctions are applied for crimes committed like theft and fighting within Cells.