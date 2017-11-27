Kenya: 30 Deported for Selling Drugs in Varsities as Fight Stepped Up

Nairobi — At least 30 individuals have been deported in the recent past over links to drug cartels operating in Kenyan universities.

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi made the revelation Monday as he opened the Inter-regional Conference on Addressing and Countering the Drug Problem, in Nairobi.

Matiangi reiterated that the government was fully committed to the war against drugs despite the 2017 global report indicating an upward trend in drug abuse that has consequently resulted to increased supply of illicit drugs in the country.

Matiangi said the deportations were part of tough measures the government was putting in place to seal existing loopholes which have made it easier for the illegal trade to thrive.

"We have invested heavily in enforcement and trying to suppress the supply of drugs in the country. Trafficking in illicit drugs poses threats to the health and security of people and regions across the world and as a government we will be at the forefront in the war on drugs," said Matiangi.

In this year's theme of 'Sharing of best practices between the Americas, Africa and Asia', Matiangi said that it was imperative for countries across the globe to constantly share information in the fight against drug trafficking.

"As every country puts up efforts to address the challenge of illicit drug trafficking, it is important that there is regular exchange of information and knowledge," he said.

Matiangi said the government had designed appropriate programmes and initiated several interventions to address the drug abuse and illicit trafficking problem.

Treatment and rehabilitation, supply suppression, border control, inter-agency collaboration, development and implementation of policies are part of the designed programs Matiangi said the government is employing to address the drug abuse and illicit trafficking problem.

Matiangi said the government will continue to enhance the capacity of agencies tasked with spearheading campaigns against drug abuse and rehabilitation.

"I am convinced that the outcome of this conference will go a long way in finding solutions and strengthening regional collaboration in addressing the drug problem," said Matiangi

He challenged the African Union to actively be engaged in the fight against drugs and called for a holistic approach by other international partners in the war on drugs.

"As a continent, we should come together and put our heads together in fighting this illegal business," said Matiangi.