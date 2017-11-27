27 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari 'Sympathises' With APC Over Loss of Atiku

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sani Tukur

President Muhammadu Buhari seemed to be in high spirit on Monday when he inaugurated a 30-member new minimum wage committee, seizing the moment to mockingly comment on the resignation of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the ruling APC.

During the inauguration in Abuja, Mr. Buhari, while making routine greetings before his remarks, turned to the national chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, and said "accept my sympathy for losing a senior member of your party".

Although, Mr. Buhari did not mention any name, Mr. Abubakar is the latest senior member of the APC to have left the party.

Mr. Abubakar last week announced that he was resigning because of the party's failure to fulfil its promise to Nigerians.

The president joked even more as he read out names of attendees.

"My speech has no name of the CBN governor, but I dare not read it out without addressing the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria," he said.

Also, during a session for group photograph with members of the committee, Mr. Buhari joked with the governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, by wondering how the governor was not "properly dressed" as opposed to his counterpart from Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

Before a shocked Mr. Aregbesola could recover, Mr. Buhari pointed to the Armed Forces Remembrance emblem on the chest of Mr. Bagudu which was missing on Mr. Aregbesola.

Nigeria

Higher Electricity Tariffs are Inevitable - Vice President

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said payment of high electricity tariffs is inevitable for Nigerian electricity… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.