Nigeria: Buhari 'Sympathises' With APC Over Loss of Atiku

President Muhammadu Buhari seemed to be in high spirit on Monday when he inaugurated a 30-member new minimum wage committee, seizing the moment to mockingly comment on the resignation of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the ruling APC.

During the inauguration in Abuja, Mr. Buhari, while making routine greetings before his remarks, turned to the national chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, and said "accept my sympathy for losing a senior member of your party".

Although, Mr. Buhari did not mention any name, Mr. Abubakar is the latest senior member of the APC to have left the party.

Mr. Abubakar last week announced that he was resigning because of the party's failure to fulfil its promise to Nigerians.

The president joked even more as he read out names of attendees.

"My speech has no name of the CBN governor, but I dare not read it out without addressing the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria," he said.

Also, during a session for group photograph with members of the committee, Mr. Buhari joked with the governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, by wondering how the governor was not "properly dressed" as opposed to his counterpart from Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.

Before a shocked Mr. Aregbesola could recover, Mr. Buhari pointed to the Armed Forces Remembrance emblem on the chest of Mr. Bagudu which was missing on Mr. Aregbesola.