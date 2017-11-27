27 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: AFC's Oburu Nominated for SOYA Most Promising Boy

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — AFC Leopards fast rising striker Vincent Oburu has been nominated for the 2017 Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) Most Promising boy.

Oburu, who steered AFC Leopards to the 2017 GOtv Shield title, scoring the second goal in the final of the domestic cup that saw the Robert Matano side win 2-0 over Kariobangi Sharks, has had a fine season with Ingwe.

Enjoying his first Kenyan Premier League season with AFC Leopards after joining the giant club from the side's Under-20, Ingwe Cubs, Oburu finished as the top scorer of the GOtv Shield with six goals as the club returns to the continental football for the first time since 2014.

Oburu will battle it out for the top honours in a strong field that has Leonard Kipkemboi Bett who won the boys 2000m Steeplechase at this year's IAAF World U18 Championships hosted at Nairobi's Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in July.

Others in the deep list are cricket prodigies Abishek Chidambaran and Aman Gandhi following their immense contribution to the national under-19 team.

A bowler with the national junior team as well Stray Lions Club, Chidambaran was nominated for the award following his great show in the continental junior world cup qualifiers.

Curiously, this year, the 17-year-old spinner has taken 23 wickets in nine innings for the national team, which is the highest so far.

Not to be outdone, Gandhi who is a batsman is chasing the SOYA honours after being key to the team's qualification to next year's International Cricket Council World Junior Championships.

The Most Promising category is a reward given out annually by a panel of the country's top sports journalists to reward exceptional performance by the country's young sportsmen and women aged below 20 years.

The 2017 Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year is scheduled to take place early next year as the best in Kenyan sports are awarded for their splendid performance in the entire season.

List of SOYA nominees Most Promising Boy:

Vincent Oburu (Football)

Leonard Kipkemboi Bett (Athletics)

Abishek Chidambaran (Cricket)

Aman Gandhi (Cricket)

Kenya

