27 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and Italy Re-Launch Economic Co-Operation

Luanda — The Italian Prime Minister, Paolo Gentiloni, is expected to make an official visit to Angola this week, aimed at re-launching the economic relations between both countries.

During the visit, the Italian Premier is also expected to express his support for the ongoing democratic process consolidation in Angola, which was strengthened recently with the holding of general elections, last August 23.

According to some Italian media, the Italian Premier is also to have a meeting with the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Italy was the first western European country to recognise the independence of Angola on 18 February 1976. Angola became independent on 11 November 1975.

