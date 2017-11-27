Liberia: Leiti Ends Technical Training

The Liberia Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (LEITI) last Friday held a one-day technical training for the preparation of LEITI's 9th report in Monrovia for companies in the concession industries of Liberia.

Speaking during the training, the Head of Secretariat of LEITI, Konah D. Karmo said the LEITI training was aimed at preparing and supporting reporting entities to compile and submit payment data and contextual information, using updated LEITI reporting templates.

Mr. Karmo told participants that LEITI offers a proactive service to Liberians in the collection of government's revenue paid by concession companies in the oil, mining, forestry and agriculture sectors.

He said the preparation of Liberia's 9th Reconciliation Report is in fulfillment of the EITI Standard, requiring implementing countries to undertake annual reconciliation and publication of payments and revenue data, as well as contextual information from the extractive sectors.

The LEITI Head of Secretariat said the technical workshop is an inception of the data gathering process by the independent administrator, working along with all relevant stakeholders in the reporting process, including government ministries and agencies.

He disclosed that LEITI has hired the firm Parker & Company LLC of Liberia in association with Moore Stephens LLP of the United Kingdom as the Independent Administrator to prepare Liberia's 9th EITI Report of revenue data and contextual information covering the fiscal year July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016.

Briefing the Multi-stake holder Steering Group (MSG) meeting recently, the Head of Secretariat reiterated the need for a collective effort to ensure a smooth conduct of the data collection process for the Report.

Mr. Karmo furthered that collective efforts by stakeholders will guarantee that the Report is compliant with the LEITI Act and the EITI Standard, released in 2016 in Lima, Peru, adding that though they are funded by the Liberian Government, noting that it does not in any way mean that government has influence in the preparation of our report.

For his part, a representative from the Moore Stephens auditing firm, Hedi Zaghouani, said they have been working with several organizations around the world in preparing similar report without interference from government and stakeholders.