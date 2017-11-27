Liberia: Waho Communication Specialists Meeting Ends

A two-day regional media meeting has ended in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso capital.

The meeting, attended by 50 Health Communication Specialists was convened by the West African Health Organization, an annual event intended to share its activities and strategic plans with the specialists.

In his closing remarks, the Director General of WAHO, Xavier Crespin, encouraged the media specialists to invest more of their time into reporting health issues concerning their respective countries.

A release from the Communication Director of the Ministry of Health, Sorbor George who attended the meeting, quotes Dr. Crespin as reminding them about the important role they have to play in informing their populations about the need for quality health care.

He encouraged them to use innovative means in making WAHO's activities visible in their respective countries.

Dr. Crespin also appealed to media personnel to use their platforms to explain WAHO's importance and interventions in the sub-region.

The just-ended WAHO's meeting for Communication Specialists was the third of its kind.

The first, held in 2015, was intended to strengthen the Communication Specialists' knowledge on WAHO's activities, while the second witnessed the setting up of a network of health communication specialists for the region.