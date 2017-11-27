Liberia: Major Boost for Liberia's Fisheries Sector

Liberia's fisheries sector received a major boost over the weekend with the dedication of a modern Mesurado Industries Fisheries Terminal by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

She said the new terminal would help to add value to local fishermen thereby improving their activities.

The President said the terminal which has monitoring system would help to curtail illegal fishing in Liberia's waters.

She disclosed that the project will be privatized to ensure it is properly managed.

The president lauded the World Bank for sponsoring the rehabilitation of the terminal.

Earlier, the Project Coordinator of West African Regional Fisheries Project (WARFP), Yevewuo Z. Subah said in 2006, the Liberian fisheries sector was characterized by flagrant neglect and lack of management as a result of the many years of civil unrest which subjected it to over-exploitation by foreign fleets bringing very little economic returns to the country.

The sector, he said, was faced with numerous constraints which impeded its growth and development, adding "there was limited institutional capacity to regulate and manage the fisheries. There was increasing damage to coastal ecosystem and fishing and nursing grounds by unwholesome fishing practices."

He told the gathering that there was reported high levels of illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing, as well as complete lack of landing and storage infrastructure resulting to post-harvest losses and thus affecting value addition and trade.

However, he said the Liberian Government, in line with its PRS sought the assistance of the World Bank Group in 2007 to mitigate the many issues affecting the sector and increase the benefit from the fisheries resources to the local economy.

Mr. Subah disclosed that the Mesurado terminal is expected to create more than 300 jobs from various services along the value chain.

He revealed that construction of the pier began in March 2015 by CESAF Liberia, and was substantively completed at the end of June, 2017.

Subah puts the total cost of the project at US$3.42 million, adding "this intervention has made significant achievements."

He disclosed that the construction of the terminal has reduced illegal fishing from 83 percent to about 30 %.

Subah said in 2006, there were around 300 vessels fishing in Liberian waters out of which only 50 were licensed, noting that "the country was losing about US$12 million per annum to illegal fishing.

He said as a result of the intervention of the program, fisheries governance and management has improved resulting to fish stock recovery, thus increasing fisheries contribution to the budget less than US$100,000 yearly to more than US$1 million.

Subah further said the sector has now attracted a partnership agreement with the EU.

"Completion of the Mesurado pier will allow for on-shoring of fish caught in Liberian waters and thereby reduce illegal transshipments thus increase export of fisheries product. The pier will attract foreign investment into the fisheries sector," he added.

For her part, World Bank-Liberia Country Manager Madam Larisa Leshchenko recalled 40 years ago, the Mesurado terminal was the home to one of the most successful industries with valuable exports to world markets.

She said the pier is planned to be the home of a new fishing industry of multi-purpose fishing vessels under Liberian ownership.

Madam Leshchenko said the new facilities will provide sustainable management of renewable resources that can provide food security, employment and eventually return to export earnings for Liberia's economy.

She then assured Liberia of the World Bank's continuous support in its development drive.