Liberia: Amb. Zein Extols Lebanon-Liberia Relationship

The Ambassador of Lebanon to Liberia, Fadi Zein has extoled the long standing relationship between Liberia and his country.

Amb. Zein spoke during the week at program commemorating the 74th Independence Day celebration of Lebanon in the compound of the Lebanese Embassy on 12th, Sinkor, the suburb of Monrovia.

He said the relationship existing between both countries over the years has been characterized by mutual friendship and respect indicating that Liberians are gentle people.

"On a daily basis they continue to demonstrate hospitable attitudes to each and every Lebanese residing in the country," he indicated.

Ambassador Zein as a member of the United Nation, Lebanon has been working in harmony to support all United Nations (UN)'s Resolutions as well as Protocols geared toward peace initiatives throughout the world.

Commenting on the electoral process in the country, he said that he hopes the people of Liberia will once again demonstrate their attributes of love for country and coexistence so they can have a peaceful election for a smooth transfer of political power to a new a president.

He said his country has been hosting Palestinians Refugees since 1948 as the result of Israeli's Occupation of some parts of Palestine especially the West Bank and others areas.

Ambassador Zein informed the gathering that about 1.3million of the population of Lebanon are refugees.

He then appealed for the timely intervention so as to find solutions to the problem of the refugees.

"We are asking the United States of America, Russia, as well as the Europe Union and others to exert the necessary pressure on the state of Israel to withdraw from the occupied territories and also implement each and every aspect of the UN Security Council's Resolutions," he stressed.

For her Part, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Marjon V. Kamara said she was glad to have joined Ambassador Zein on the occasion of Lebanon's 74th Independence Day celebration.

She then extended warmest congratulations through the Ambassador Zein to the Government and people of Lebanon as they observe what she described as a milestone in the history of Lebanon.

Minister Kamara said both countries had enjoyed cultural relationship for decades.

She assured the Ambassador that Liberia will continue to nurture this relationship during the years ahead saying, "Lebanese continue to play a central role in her country's economic growth and development through business establishments as well as infrastructural development."

"We stand ready to cultivate new opportunities for mutual benefits of our people and countries; we hope that Lebanon will continue on the path of peace and development for the advancement of the Lebanese state," the Minister indicated.

The ceremony was graced by members of Liberian Government officials, diplomatic corps, UNMIL, as well as the Lebanese community in Liberia.