Liberia: Rerun Rejected

The Board of Commissioners at the National Elections Commission (NEC) has rejected Liberty Party's request for a rerun of the October 10, 2017 presidential and representative elections.

Following the October 10 polls, Liberty Party filed a complaint of irregularities and massive frauds and demanded for a rerun. Unity Party later joined Liberty Party to protest the results of the elections.

However, last Wednesday, the Hearing Officer at NEC, having listened to legal arguments by both parties (Liberty Party, Unity Party and NEC), said the complainants did not prove that there were irregularities and massive frauds; as such, quashed the complaints.

But Liberty Party and Unity Party later took an appeal to the Board of Commissioners.

Last Friday, the Board of Commissioners, like the Hearing Officer, quashed the allegations of fraud and denied the request for a rerun of the October 10 polls.

The Board of Commissioners said the two political parties failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove the allegations of irregularities and electoral fraud.

In their ruling, the Board of Commissioners upheld the ruling of the NEC Hearing Officer, Muana Ville.

"The Honorable Supreme Court has defined fraud as the employment of trick, artifice or deception to cheat or mislead another and it is not sufficient to merely alleged fraud as a basis for relief, it must be established by proof," Commissioner Davidetta Lassanah, who read the ruling on behalf of the Board, said.

The Board admitted that there were some transposing errors occurred during the October 10 elections, but said were corrected and didn't have any impact on the outcome of the elections.

"Accordingly, we hold that the Hearing Officer did not err, and the first and second appellant for a rerun of the October 10 2017 elections is hereby denied. Wherefore and in view of the foregoing, appellants appeal is hereby denied; the Hearing Officer's final ruling in these proceedings is hereby confirmed and reaffirmed and it is hereby so ordered," Commissioner Lassanah said.

However, lawyers representing the two political parties took exception to the ruling and announced that they will take an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Cllr. Varney Sherman who represented the ruling Unity Party described the ruling as erroneous, but said he would prove his case at the Supreme Court.

Upon filing the appeal, the Supreme Court, per the dictates of the Constitution, has a maximum of seven days to review the case and make a determination.