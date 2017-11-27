Luanda — The Angolan senior males National Basketball Team ended unbeaten the first stage of the tournament qualifier for the China2019 World Cup, happening in Luanda.

In the third and last game of Group C, played last Sunday, Angola beat the DR Congo squad by 73-64.

The second position of the group is occupied by Egypt, who in the last round beat Morocco (third).

The second stage of the qualification tournament is scheduled for June next year, in Egypt.

After the dispute of the second stage the top three teams of the four groups move on to the next phase of two three-team groups. The best two squads of this phase, plus the best team among the rest will qualify for the World Cup set for China, in 2019.