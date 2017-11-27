Uganda: Masculinity and HIV in Uganda

Julius, 52, has two wives: Jacqueline, 46, and Pamela, 45. His third wife died in 2005. From the three women, Julius has 18 children.

Julius and Jacqueline have been married for 25 years. Although Jacqueline persuaded Julius to let her start a shop in their home, she could not stop him from marrying Pamela as he didn't consult her.

Julius began a relationship with his third wife in the late 1990s, and in 2005 she died from HIV/Aids related complications. By the time of her death, Julius knew he was HIV-positive. Jacqueline and Pamela were uninfected, thus in a sero-discordant relationship with Julius.

Julius was reluctant to disclose his HIV-positive status to Jacqueline and Pamela; it was only after his third wife's death that he discussed it.

This true story is captured in the book Aids and Masculinity in the African City: Privilege, Inequality and Modern Manhood, by American sociologist Robert Wyrod.

Both women told Wyrod that they were now using condoms consistently with Julius. This was indeed a major accomplishment, because Julius had told Wyrod he detested condoms.

"The presence of HIV in their relationships allowed both Jacqueline and Pamela to assert more control over their sexual relations with Julius," Wyrod writes.

Pamela then pressured Julius to marry her. In 2009, they held a traditional ceremony.

"Julius's sexual privileges were still playing a big role in his wives' vulnerability to HIV infection. Both Jacqueline and Pamela were well aware of this; they frequently tested for HIV and said they were not sure what else could be done to ensure their safety in their polygamous family," Wyrod writes.

Julius is a successful businessman in Bwaise selling used auto parts. For a man with only a primary school education, this is quite an achievement.

Jacqueline and Pamela's limited ability to negotiate for safe sex is an exception. According to Wyrod, women in Bwaise expressed frustration about not being able to influence their husband's sexual behaviour.

Most men are against testing for HIV with their wives, which leaves the wives with few options to negotiate greater sexual safety in their relationships.

Aids and Masculinity was launched in Kampala in July. It is based on a decade of ethnographic research in Bwaise, a densely populated slum just outside Kampala's central business district in Kawempe division, notorious for sex workers.

Wyrod's research involved working as an apprentice carpenter, volunteering at a community health clinic, and interning with a local NGO focused on preventing domestic violence. With fieldwork spanning 2004-2015, the book provides a window into the changing lives of urban Africans.

Masculine sexual privilege is deeply rooted in the Ugandan culture. Wyrod clarifies that his phrase "masculine sexual privilege" should not be read to suggest that male sexual behaviour in urban Uganda is monolithic.

"There is a wide spectrum of normative male sexual behaviour in urban Uganda, including not only polygamous and other forms of overlapping relationships but also monogamy."

In his 15 months of fieldwork in Bwaise, Wyrod rarely encountered women with sexual lives as complicated as those of many men.

The majority of men Wyrod interacted with were receptive to expanded women's rights, so long as they did not undermine their authority within the home. For such men, women's rights should be limited in scope and not synonymous with equality between men and women.

Aids and Masculinity won the 2017 Sex and Gender Section Distinguished Book Award by the American Sociological Association. It also received an Honourable Mention at the 2017 Human Rights Section Gordon Hirabayashi Human Rights Book Award.

Wyrod is a sociologist interested in gender, sexuality, and social change in the developing world. He received his PhD in Sociology from the University of Chicago, and is currently an assistant professor in the Department of Women and Gender Studies and the International Affairs Programme at the University of Colorado Boulder.