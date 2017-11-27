27 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: National Assembly Speaker Leaves for Namibia

Luanda — The National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, left last Sunday afternoon for Windhoek, Republic of Namibia, where he will chair the 42nd Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, set to happen from 25 November to 04 December.

At Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos was bid farewell by the Second Vice Speaker of the National Assembly, Higino Carneiro, and other parliamentarians.

The SADC Parliamentary Forum was created in 1997 as an autonomous institution of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which is made up of fourteen countries.

The referred forum comprises Angola, Botswana, DR Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos was elected chairman of the SADC Parliamentary Forum at the 40th Plenary Assembly of this regional organ, held on 16 November, in Zimbabwe.

