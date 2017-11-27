27 November 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius and the UN Pledge to Continue Existing Collaboration

The Government of Mauritius and the United Nations (UN) are committed to strengthen existing relations and pledge to continue and reinforce their collaboration.

This was at the centre of discussions during a courtesy call by the UN Coordinator of United Nations Development Programme, Ms Christine Umutoni, on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on 24 November 2017 at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, the UN Coordinator commended the work being undertaken by the numerous UN agencies in Mauritius in various sectors including social, cultural, educational, the fight against poverty and actions related to climate change. Ms Umutoni also reiterated the continuing support of the UN for local governmental initiatives in several spheres.

She further highlighted that the Prime Minister shares the willingness to continue the bilateral partnership and emphasised that the UN will maintain and even scale up the ongoing collaboration.

