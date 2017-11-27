Ghana: Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Visits Ghana

press release

Ghana and Denmark have expressed appreciation for the excellent bilateral relations and successful development co-operation that have existed between the two countries over many decades.

Ghana's friendship with Denmark dates back some five centuries and Danish presence in Ghana is represented by the Christiansburg Castle-Osu while many Ghanaians bear Danish names, being descendants of Danish soldiers and officials.

Hitherto, bilateral relations between the two countries have been driven by Aid while, currently, the volume of trade between the two countries is very low and limited only to Agriculture, building and construction materials.

The two countries have, therefore, agreed to improve their bilateral relations to a more purposeful one that focuses on trade and investment.

This new relationship, which is expected to increase co-operation on trade and investment, will enable Denmark's businessmen explore the many opportunities that abound in Ghana―food and agriculture, maritime and infrastructure, among others.

This follows a meeting between Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Her Majesty, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Friday.

Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II, who paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo, is on a three-day official visit to Ghana.

She is accompanied by a delegation of 39 companies to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships with their Ghanaian business counterparts.

It is the first of such visits by a Danish Queen to Ghana and the first in West Africa.

President Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of Queen Margrethe II's visit, describing it as a very good basis and opportunity for furthering and deepening the trade and investment relationship between the two countries.

He said the focus of Ghana's policy was to accentuate economic partnership with its partners where business men came to invest in Ghana as Government preoccupied itself with creating a business-friendly environment for them to operate.

The President said his government was looking forward to meeting with the business delegation that accompanied Queen Margrethe II.

Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II was highly appreciative of the cordial relationship that had excited between the two countries, dating back some 5 centuries ago.

The Foreign Ministers of Ghana and Denmark― Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and Anders Samuelsen― addressed the media on critical issues regarding the relationship between the two countries.

Notable among the issues were the migration phenomenon, United Nations Security Council reforms and Africa's demand for two Permanent seats, with full privileges attached as had been the case; the 4th election of Judges to the International Criminal Court of which Ghana's Professor Herintha Mensah Bonsu is a candidate; and the various positions in the United Nations that Denmark is interested in.

The others were maritime security which was in Denmark's interest and the transfer of Denmark's skills and technology in maritime and infrastructure, environment and green growth, food and Agriculture and the path of Danish history relating to Slavery.

The two countries agreed to move the existing co-operation further to trade and investment, while a trade and investment framework will be designed which, fully implemented, will benefit the two countries in the areas of growth and development and the creation of job opportunities for the youth.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)