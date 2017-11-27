Tanzania: Poll Results Start to Trickle in As Chadema Cries Foul

Arusha — Chadema yesterday announced that it had ordered its candidates vying councillorship by-elections in five wards to withdraw, arguing that procedures were highly flouted.

Just as results started trickling in by press time yesterday, party chairman Freeman Mbowe said in various polling centres, Chadema agents were barred while its leaders were also arrested under 'questionable' circumstances.

The five candidates who announced the withdrawal of their candidature and their wards in brackets were: Mr Dominick Mollel (Ambuleni), Mr Fabiel Daniel Mbise (Leguruki), Mr Emmanuel Salewa (Ngabobo), Ms Joyce Ruto (Makiba) and Asanterabi Mbise (Maroroni).

Briefing reporters yesterday, Mr Mbowe said the Arumeru East by-election was 'nothing other than pure mess, bullying and a flout of poll laws and procedures'.

"State organs, in cooperation with some CCM youths, are being used for the wrong purpose. With that, we see no reason of continuing with the election. I order all candidates to withdraw their candidature. Likewise, all party leaders and agents who are out there in polling stations must immediately vacate," he said.

He said he spoke to the director of election at the National Electoral Commission (Nec), Mr Ramadhan Kailima so he can call fresh polls.

"We will not go to court. We believe NEC will see what has happened and call a fresh election," he said.

Apart from the mess that rocked the by-election, said Mr Mbowe, Babati MP on Chadema's ticket, Ms Paulina Gekur, had, until yesterday, been arrested by police.

Arusha regional Police commander Charles Mkumbo confirmed to The Citizen yesterday that they were holding Ms Gekur and five others in connection with the mess.

CCM celebrates

Commenting, CCM's Arusha Publicity secretary Shaban Mdoe said Chadema had announced withdrawing from the race after realising that they would not win.

He said CCM had conducted 'smart' campaigns and that the party was sure of winning in all five wards in Arumeru East.

How the election was conducted

Dar es Salaam

Voting was run smoothly in three wards of Kijichi in Temeke District, Mbweni in Kinondoni District and Saranga in Ubungo District, although the turn out of voters was reported to be small.

Chadema complained that NEC was dismissing its agents in some stations of Saranga Ward.

However, ward returning officer Dandas Kijo said those removed from the polling stations were identified to be residents of other wards and those who had not been registered for the job.

Mwanza

Chadema youth wing (Bavicha) secretary in Mwanza, Mr Boniface Nkobe, said party's campaign manager in Mhandu Ward, Mr Charles Chinchibela, party lawyer Emmanuel Tumbo and eight supporters were arrested at Islamia polling station in Temeke Street when rescuing citizens attacked by people claimed to be CCM supporters.

But, police reports by Mwanza RPC Ahmed Msangi said many people have been arrested over crime at polling stations.

"It is difficult to know parties they belong to, all I know is that suspects have been arrested," he said.

Iringa

Deputy Mayor in Iringa Municipality, Mr Dadi Igogo's car was attacked by people he suspected to be CCM supporters as he was visiting polling stations.

Regional Police boss Julius Mjengi couldn't refute or confirm the incident, instead he asked The Citizen reporter to be patient. In general, voting was smoothly done in all 23 streets in The Ward.

Mtwara

By-election was held in Milongodi Ward and most voters turned up in the polling stations.

The by-election was held in 43 wards countrywide to fill vacant positions left by former councillors whose appointment was nullified by the court, have died, defect other political parties or have resigned.

Regions and respective number of wards; Arusha (8), Kilimanjaro (4), Dar es Salaam (3), Tanga (3), Ruvuma (3), Mtwara (3) and Dodoma (2).

Others were Iringa (2), Lindi (2), Morogoro (2), Mwanza (2), Tabora (2), Rukwa (1), Singida (1), Simiyu (1), Songwe (1), Geita (1,) Manyara (1) and Mbeya (1).

Fortune Francis, Asna Kaniki, Aurea Semtowe and Peter Elias (Dar), Peter Saramba and Jesse Mikofu (Mwanza), Geofrey Nyango'ro (Iringa) and Haika Kimaro (Mtwara)