Tanzania: Chinese Ship Leaves After Serving 6,400 Patients in Dar

OVER 6,400 Dar es Salaam residents have benefited from the weeklong free medical consultation and treatment by the Chinese Naval ship that left the city yesterday.

The Chinese Naval Hospital Ship, Peace Ark, docked at the Dar es Salaam port on November 19, 2017, attracting thousands of city residents who thronged the ship for medical services. President John Magufuli who visited the ship yesterday learnt that some 10,000 people turned up for the services during the past one week.

"This shows that there is high demand of medical services, I therefore advise our Chinese friends to come and invest in the health sector inTanzania," President Magufuli appealed. Upon hearing the ship arrival, especially Dar es Salaam residents turned up in big numbers for the Chinese medical services, at times sparking chaos in their struggles to get into the ship.

The vessel had all medical check-up facilities and drugs, 115 doctors, 266 nurses and other staff as well as 300 patient beds. President Magufuli was informed that during their one-week medical mission, the crew attended to 6,421 patients, with 31 of them operated.

Peace Ark Task Group Commander Guan Bailin said this is the second time the ship has arrived in the country, thanks to the existing cordial relations that China has shared with Tanzania for decades.

The second arrival of the Peace Ark in seven years, was received with joy by city residents.

During the welcome ceremony at the Dar es Salaam port, Commander Bailin said the visiting crew would carry out free medical services, humanitarian assistance and conduct medical training to consolidate and promote friendly relations and deepen professional exchanges between China and Tanzania.

President Magufuli had opportunity to visit various departments for diagnosis and treatment in the vessel, thanking the Chinese government for bringing the ship in Tanzania to offer medical services to such a huge number of people.

He handed over to Commander Guan a letter of appreciation to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jiping, thanking him for the vessel arrival and services in the country.