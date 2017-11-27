Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Demands an End to Retributions

New President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to stop retribution and embrace peace as he starts his first day of office after former president Robert Mugabe's resignation on Tuesday.

Mnangagwa's call came amid renewed military raids yesterday on Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere's houses in Greystone Park and Glen Lorne respectively, and private offices of the latter.

"Soldiers raided our house yesterday again; they harassed maids and abducted Kasukuwere's niece. They took all the cars. The staff at home cannot talk, they are all in tears and scared," a family member said yesterday.

"They also went to Kasukuwere's offices and demanded keys to the safe to get money. Upon failing to find the safe keys, they hunted down the employee who keeps the keys. They failed to find her, but took her sister instead. We are living in fear. We are appealing to the new president to help us and stop this terrorisation"

A relative of Moyo said: "They returned again and stormed the house, destroying all the repairs which had been made after last week's attack. They ransacked the house, smashed the CCTV and looted. Mrs Moyo and kids are terribly traumatised."

Finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who was seized last week, was said to have been released and dumped by soldiers at his gate yesterday only to taken by police.

"Chombo was dropped off at his gate last night, but immediately arrested by Law and Order police who took him to Rhodesville Police Station," a relative of the minister said. "We are appealing to new president to rescue the situation; it is now becoming a serious humanitarian crisis."

There were also moves this week to invade the Mugabe family's Mazowe properties.

On Tuesday, Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko's Choppies supermarket in Mutare was looted by some rogue elements who were celebrating Mugabe's resignation.

Chombo, Moyo and Kasukuwere were kingpins of Zanu PF's G40 faction led by former First Lady Grace Mugabe which was fighting with Mnangagwa's group over Mugabe's succession.

Sources said scores of security personnel from police and intelligence services were still under arrest since the military operation to weed out "criminals" last week. Among those who were arrested was Central Intelligence Organisation director of security Albert Ngulube who was brutally assaulted before being released and later hospitalised.

However, Mnangagwa said yesterday he was working on transitional arrangements which will lead to a new dispensation but called on Zimbabweans to avoid retribution in the meantime.

"While this is going on, I implore all Zimbabweans to remain patient and peaceful and desist from any form of vengeful retribution ... Let us not therefore allow criminal elements bent on destabilising the peace and tranquillity prevailing in our country, by either settling political or social scores outside the ambit of the law," Mnangagwa said. "We are all Zimbabweans and let us be exemplary as we work towards consolidation of our unity and the prosperity of our nation. In this vein, I would implore our citizens to refrain from malicious practices and report any such incidences to the law enforcement agencies for their appropriate legal action."