Zimbabwe: Agriculture Equipment Facility Enters Phase II

Zimbabwe expects to receive more agricultural equipment as the Brazilian More Food Africa programme moves into the second phase, while the scope for the Spanish Centre Pivot programme will be expanded from the initial facility of $6 million to $60 million.

Government intends to adopt new technologies and strengthen supporting infrastructure for Command Agriculture.

Through the second phase of Brazil More Food Agriculture programme, Zimbabwe will receive equipment such hay balers and grass cutters that is meant particularly for livestock production

Spain will supply bigger and more centre pivots.

Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Minister Dr Joseph Made last week confirmed that the two programmes would continue.

He hailed farmers for repaying loans, which naturally qualified the country as a beneficiary for the second phase.

"The second phase of the More Food Africa programme has been approved in terms of those countries that have been making repayments under Phase I, and Zimbabwe is one of them," he said.

"We have had a delay, but we are continuing into the second phase of the Brazilian More Food Africa programme. The programme is going ahead now and we are also happy that the Spanish second phase facility has been increased from $6 million to $60 million.

"The approach we used has seen the programme being successful and the second phase will bring relief."

Dr Made said the third phase of the More Food Africa will see the country receiving combine harvesters.

"The equipment is also expected to boost Command Livestock as farmers will get grass baling equipment."

The first phase of the Spanish programme saw Zimbabwe receiving 80 centre pivots worth over $6 million from Spain to aid irrigation under Command Agriculture.

According to Dr Made, agricultural equipment manufacturers from European countries such as Italy, France, Germany, Portugal and Turkey have expressed interest in dealing with Zimbabwe.

"The land reform and Command Agriculture have presented a business opportunity for countries manufacturing agricultural machinery and equipment," he said.

"Every farmer who is going to be facilitated with irrigation equipment under Command Agriculture or any other programme must make sure that they are saving money so that when the time comes to deposit or to make good, it is available.

"It is the confidence of farmers through paying back that we will continue to get lines of credit under Command Agriculture. First recipients should set a good example in maintaining equipment and paying back. It is this confidence we are building under Command Agriculture that we will pay back."