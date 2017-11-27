After being out of the limelight for some time now, philanthropist and owner of a local fashion boutique, Hem Matsi has resurfaced with yet another admirable cause in her quest to spread awareness on the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Following the popularity of her fashion piece titled 'Young Bride' which was well received and recognised by the United Nations, Matsi has now created an NGO which is aimed at raising awareness on GBV and AIDS and developing projects to empower women.

The NGO, called TLC Outreach Namibia, is involved in providing training and awareness on HIV. The participants are also trained in jewellery making and provided with health and community development projects.

"Gender-based violence robs a person of their dignity, their being and their will to live," Matsi said about the issue which is closest to her heart and which she is working to fight.

Matsi had in previous interviews with the media revealed how she was personally affected by GBV - something that has inspired her to take a stand.

"Our most recent successful project involved beading Airbus A330-200 models for Air Namibia for worldwide distribution. We got together a group of young women to work on the project. We are happy that our sponsors awarded us with an opportunity to empower women especially, because I strongly believe we cannot eliminate GBV and get to zero new HIV infections without investing in women empowerment projects. We look forward to doing more of these projects in the future with more sponsors," she said.

One of the project participants, Elly Kazombiaze from Soweto, said that she received valuable training which she is already using to make a living. "We are making earrings, jewellery boxes and many other things," she said. She also said that between 10 participants, they managed to make 200 model planes over a period of three months.

The project, she said, gave participants an opportunity to learn a new skill. "We also visited the Cancer Association of Namibia for breast and cervical exams. I believe while we empower women, it is important that they understand how taking care of their health is critical. Women will be productive if they are healthy," she added.

Matsi is calling on people and organisations to contribute whatever resources they can towards TLC Outreach Namibia's projects. "Businesses play a key role in the development of projects and skill transfers to those involved within the projects. Sponsors can also include foundations, social responsibility funds and forward thinking operations," she said.

TLC Outreach Namibia operates within Windhoek at the moment and gives training and facilitates projects for women based in the informal settlements surrounding the city.