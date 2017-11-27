Namibia: Stars and Magic Drop Points

Log-leaders African Stars dropped their first points of the season, while second-placed Tura Magic suffered their first defeat in Namibia Premier League action over the weekend.

Stars, who had won their first eight matches in a row, were held to a 1-1 draw by Young African in Gobabis on Saturday.

Wesley Katjiteo gave Young African the lead in the first half, but Aubrey Amseb equalised for Stars after the break to maintain their unbeaten record.

Tura Magic travelled to the coast and got off to a good start when they beat Eleven Arrows 3-2 on Saturday.

The teams seemed to be heading for a two-all draw after Baloyi Tsandib and Papi Kavezembi scored for Magic, and Mutelo Mutelo and Vialli van Staden for Arrows, but Riuoua Kamutuezu clinched Magic's victory with a great long-range shot five minutes from time.

The victory put Arrows level with Stars on 25 points, but they squandered a great chance to take an outright lead when they slumped to a 6-2 defeat in an extraordinary match to Blue Waters on Sunday.

Magic were already trailing 4-0 by halftime and things got worse when they had three players red-carded in the second half.

Defender Okeri Maekopo was red-carded after conceding a penalty early in the second half, while Papi Kavezembi was also red-carded after arguing with the referee about the incident. Later, striker Itamunua Keimuine was also red-carded for abusive language, although coach James Britz said he was innocent.

"Keimuine miscued the ball and swore at himself, but the referee thought it was directed at him and sent him off for abusive language. But there is nothing we can do, we must just pick ourselves up and prepare for our next match against Tigers," he said.

Britz however added that they have up to seven players who could miss the Tigers match due to injury or suspension.

For Blue Waters, Martin Shimaneni and Marius Hashipala both scored hat-tricks, while Keimuine and Romeo Kasume scored for Tura Magic.

Black Africa also dropped points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Civics on Friday night.

After an uninspiring first half, BA took the lead on 65 minutes when Willy Stephanus latched on to Koviao Muundjua's cross to volley home from close range.

Civics however equalised a minute before full time when BA substitute keeper Jack Mabuku could only parry a header by Julio Cesar Adriano, and substitute Erich Ochurub pounced to stab the loose ball into the net.

The weekend's results are as follows:

Round 9, Saturday:

Citizens 2 Mighty Gunners 2, Young Chiefs 1 Life Fighters 1, Chief Santos 0 Orlando Pirates 2, Blue Waters 1 Tigers 0, Eleven Arrows 2 Tura Magic 3, Unam 3 Rundu Chiefs 1, Young African 1 African Stars 1.

Round 10, Sunday:

Blue Waters 6 Tura Magic 2, Chief Santos 1 Life Fighters 1, Young Chiefs 1 Orlando Pirates 1, Unam 2 Gunners 1, Citizens 0 Rundu Chiefs 2, Eleven Arrows 2 Tigers 1, Young African 2 Civics 1.