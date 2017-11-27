Mauritius: First Batch of 80 Students Starts National Diploma in Nursing

press release

A first cohort of 80 students is starting today a three-year full time National Diploma course in nursing at Polytechnics Pamplemousses campus. The programme is jointly offered by Polytechnics Mauritius Ltd (PML) and the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life. It will lead to the award of the National Diploma by the Mauritius Institute of Health.

The National Diploma in Nursing was officially launched during a ceremony on Friday 24 November 2017 by the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, in the presence of the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo.

In her opening address Minister Dookun-Luchoomun observed that skills development is the new mantra on the international scene and it has always been a priority for the Mauritian Government to invest in skills development. Skills development and relevant training are in themselves a major form of investment in people, she said.

As regards the polytechnic sector, the Minister pointed out that polytechnics will, as from now, be indissociably part of the educational landscape of Mauritius, as it will be called upon to act as the flagship institution for skills development programmes at the higher end of the spectrum. In fact, Polytechnics have come out with the aim to better connect the world of learning to the world of work, especially keeping in view the priority sectors of the economy, she added.

For his part Minister Husnoo outlined that the aim behind the partnership with the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, is to strengthen and to broaden the mutual cooperation in the provision of education and training in the nursing field. The collaboration with PML needs to be considered as a major step towards enhancing knowledge and training facilities in Mauritius, he said.

Moreover, Dr Husnoo recalled that the initiative is in line with Government's 2030 Vision and the objective of transforming Mauritius into a regional hub for health care and medical services. This joint effort heralds the start of a promising future in the education sector in Mauritius considering that Government has the will to promote the quality level of the health service personnel so as to meet the needs of our nation, he stated.

In his speech the Chairperson of PML, Professor Theeshan Bahorun, pointed out that the new industrial revolution, referred to as Industry 4.0, is called upon to change industries and economies at a fast rate. Mauritius therefore will have to develop new sets of leadership skills and most importantly technological and middle management knowhow adapted to suit the purposes of the industry, he highlighted.

National Diploma in Nursing

The National Diploma in Nursing is fully sponsored by the Human Resource Development Council for the first cohort under the National Skills Development Programme. Students are benefiting from a monthly stipend of Rs 5 000 for the duration of the programme which also comprises placement in Public hospitals. Additionally, students have the option of embarking on a beginner's course in a foreign language.

The existing Polytechnic campus building at Pamplemousses, which has undergone structural adjustments to cater for workshops and teaching and learning amenities, will allow students to have access to immediate industry facilities for their training at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital.

The National Diploma is offered following the signature, on 21 July 2017, of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life and PML, which is a body corporate set up under the aegis of the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research. It makes provision for the training of both Mauritian and international students in Nursing and Paramedical fields.