Zimbabwe police officers (file photo).

In a move likely to be met with public condemnation, the Zimbabwe Defense Forces (ZDF) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will with immediate effect conduct joint patrols aimed at maintaining and preserving peace in the country.

Addressing joint press statement in the capital today (Monday 27 November), Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the ZRP and ZDF have resumed joint patrols to maintain law and order adding that the situation in the country has returned to normalcy.

"We wish to advise the nation that the Zimbabwe Republic Police is now assuming its role as stipulated in the Constitution of Zimbabwe under Section 19, which among other things mandate the police to maintain law and order, protect and secure the lives and property of the people.

"You will soon notice the ZDF and ZRP members conducting joint patrols, especially in the Harare Central Business District. We urge you all progressive Zimbabweans to respect the country's laws and cooperate with our officers as they perform their duties," said Charamba.

The statement comes after a temporary removal of the police on the roads and other services following the recent capture of state institutions by the army under the operation dubbed 'Restore Legacy' which eventually led to the resignation of former President Robert Mugabe.

Speaking on behalf of the ZDF, Colonel Overson Mugwisi said the army is disturbed by reports of looting and illegal occupation of other people's properties, particularly farms and houses.

"This behavior is criminal and against the spirit of non-vengeful retribution and will be met by the full wrath if the law," warned Colonel Mugwisi.