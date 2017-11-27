Mauritius: Infotech 2017 to Kick-Start On 30 November

press release

The 2017 edition of Infotech, a major annual event on the Information and Communication Technology calendar of the National Computer Board, will kick-start on Thursday 30 November 2017 at the Swami Vivekananda International Convention Centre, in Pailles.

The four-day event, which is in its 24th edition, has as objectives to create awareness on emerging technologies; demonstrate and promote local talents, expertise and know-how; showcase innovative tools and technologies to encourage start-ups; and, provide a platform for local ICT operators to develop business opportunities with potential technology partners and customers.

Infotech 2017

Several exhibitors will showcase their technology and ICT products and services. Infotech will also include a Delivery Zone. Over 100,000 visitors are expected. Entrance is free of charge.

Infotech 2017 will include the following components:

- ICT Exhibition (35 exhibitors over some 60 stands)

- InnovTech Conferences (to raise awareness on future and innovative use of IT)

- InnovTech Demo Area (to showcase innovative products, services, apps and projects developed by Mauritians from the industry, institutions and academia)

- 3D Printing (to empower SMEs on business opportunities in 3D printing)

- Open Source & Internet of Things

- Coding (in Cyber Caravan)

- E-Government Services (A dedicated stand will be hosted for the Prime Minister's Office to create awareness on the services of the Citizen Support Unit)

- Gaming Zone (comprising over 25 stations linked to a 100 Mb ADSL line for LAN Gaming)

- Overseas Participants (in collaboration with Mauritius RInfotech 2017esearch Council)

- Virtual Reality

Opening Hours

The Exhibition will be open to the public as follows:

Thursday 30 November 2017: 10:00 to 19:00

Friday 1st December 2017: 10:00 to 19:00

Saturday 2nd December 2017: 10:00 to 20:00

Sunday 3rd December 2017: 10:00 to 19:00

Free bus shuttles will be available to the public from Victoria & Immigration stations (Port Louis) and Place Margéot (Rose Hill) during the four-day exhibition.