Nigerian Governors in Closed-Door Meeting With Buhari

By Sani Tukur

Governors of Nigeria's 36 states are currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari inside the council chamber of the presidential villa.

Although no agenda of the meeting was released to the media, the meeting is expected to discuss the balance of Paris/London loan refunds which the governors have been asking for.

The governors had on October 17 held a similar meeting with Mr. Buhari where they asked him to approve the balance of 50 per cent Paris/London loan refund to them ahead of their 2018 budget.

The chairman of governors' forum, and governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, told State House correspondents that they reminded Mr. Buhari about his directive in 2016 that 50 per cent of the money be paid to states, and the balance paid after reconciliation.

Mr. Yari said they told Mr. Buhari that "reconciliation is on since 2016, we are hoping that both the DMO, ( Debt Management Office) Ministry of Finance, AGF and our consultants are concluding this reconciliation by November".

