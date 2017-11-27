Ethiopia: Way to Go! Ethiopian Artists Prized in Continental and International Awards

"....and the best traditional music award goes to Ethiopia, Hamelmal Abate," was an announcement that hit us with great news recently at the AFRIMA 2017 held in the host country Nigeria, Lagos.

Moreover, another good news also popped up last week from California,USA on the Hollywood And African Prestigious Award known as HAPA when Ethiopian actress Fryat Yemane won the Best Independent Actress title on her role in Begize film, an Amharic movie.

The 4th annual all Africa music award AFRIMA was held on November 12 Lagos with open-music -festival-live performance of African stars and nominees with an audience of 40,000 people, and television broadcast to 84 countries on 109 television stations around the world.

AFRIMA was first introduced in partnership with the African Union commission aiming at celebrating the rich musical heritage of the African continent by using music as a tool to encourage unity,cooperation,interaction partnership and progress in the continent.

The nomination and voting process was via the AFRIMA website: www.afrima.org which was going for 11 weeks from august 21 to November 11. The public's voting process is part of AFRIMA's core values,which asserts that the process must exude fairness, authenticity,creativity,excellence integrity and transparency. The participation empowerment process is part of the participation culture that the African Union commission and AFRIMA embody,according to the AFRIMA website.

In this years' AFRIMA's edition various Ethiopians were nominated in different categories. The full nominees list of 33 categories comprises of the regional category,which covers the five African regions .In the genre-based-continental category, Ethiopian singers were nominated in categories such as best African Traditional Songs-- Hamelmal Abate's song 'Harar'.

Also Wayna Wondwossen was nominated for best female artist in eastern Africa.She was also nominated for best female inspirational song for her track 'You are not alone',Kibrom Birhane in best African jazz ' Song of Abrish' .He was also nominated for best male artist for track 'Eskesta' . Henok and Mahari brothers for best group in Africa reggae,ragga and dance hall for their song entitled 'Fiker yeshalal' and also artist Sinishaw Legesse 'Selam Ethiopia' among others.

Hamelmal Abate is one of Ethiopian's most popular singer with numerous albums .She has her own fan base in Ethiopian music landscape with her song comprising traditional and modern Ethiopian music. She is also best known for her best oldies.

Her recent work 'Harar' is a traditional song sang in remembrance of her birth place,Harar. The historical city of Harar is also known as the city of harmony, love and peace inscribed and named by UNESCO intangible heritage.

The video clip shows the city of Harar and its people with rich cultural,natural and societal assets unique to Harar. In her melodious song she portrays Harar in simple artistic ways.

Hamelmal had no clue that her song was nominated or her video was sent to AFRIMA. In fact one of her close friends who lives abroad had sent it to AFRIMA without her knowledge. Later, after she learned about the nomination, she announced the news via media outlets and called on her fans to vote for her in short time left.

Fortunately to the delight of her, her voters and fans she won an award for best traditional song. She announced the news on her brief Facebook update "We did it #Africa, thank you for everyone that voted for me!!! #afrima #africology #lagos #ethiopia." She later received a 23.9 karat gold plated AFRIMA trophy in Lagos.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Actress Fryat Yemane on the other hand has won HAPA Trophy this week in November 18 for her role the Amharic film 'Begize'

The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPA awards) is one of the most mainstream-Hollywood credible awards that strives to harness Culture and Entertainment as powerful tools to bring the world under one roof. They are awards for achievements in the film and music industry. The Honors are awards to recognize outstanding individuals whose careers have been marked by extraordinary personal and professional accomplishments. The HAPA awards are also designed to promote globally the blending of the cultures of Africa and the rest of the world. Honorees and winners are awarded the HAPA trophy.

Fryat Yemane has received her HAPA trophy in Best independent actress category.

Fryat is among the emerging Ethiopian star in the movie industry. Being Ambasador of Ashenda, she is also known for her role in promoting Ashenda. She has also become a TV-show host recently.

Fryat only starred at 6 Amharic movies in different roles. Movie Begize is the fifth movie she starred in as the main character. It is mainly for this acting she won the HAPA.

In an interview she gave to one of the local media she said that, through her presence on the movie industry and film festivals, she has a plan to seize opportunities to further promote her country's cultural endeavors through different activities.