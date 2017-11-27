Ethiopia: Shaping a Bright Future of Refugees

editorial

At a time when refugees in various parts of the world are facing unbearable misery Ethiopia's recent endeavor to allow refugees privileges can be cited as a breakthrough that gives hope for better life in the future.

Migration is a crisis that is as old as the existence of human society. Since then people flee their sweet homes for various reasons. This has continued to the current generation passing through series of problems.

Currently both the number of refugees as well as the magnitude of the problem they face is increasing. Being a refugee is full of suffering from the beginning until the end; that means until their status as refugee ends and they claim a better status.

Almost all of them trek day and night through dangerous jungles and under the shadowing of war and conflict. Only the lucky ones make it to a refugee camp away from home. They still have to suffer the trauma of the war and conflict they passed through, loss of families and friends as well as the homelessness. Yet this is only the easiest portion of their sufferings. As refugees they have no right to claim land or political and social involvement.

But as a matter of ordinary human behavior refugees cherish an optimistic wish that sooner or later the days of hardship would disappear ,peace and stability would prevail and they will be repatriated to their sweet home and resume their usual life in their homelands.

But when their life as refugees goes longer they are likely to go desperate because in refugee camps they are not entitled to engage in formal works, have employment opportunities and cannot save money as they do not have a right to open bank accounts.

Though refugees face the matter directly, it is also easy for non refugees to imagine the miserable life a refugee leads.

East Africa is one of the regions which contributes large number of refugees in the world. Ethiopia which lies in the heart of the region also plays a significant role in handling refugees that flee conflicts and civil war in their home lands. It has host close to a million refugees from neighboring South Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia.

The government and people of Ethiopia are well aware of the agony of being a refugee as the country itself suffered a lot in the past from civil war , human rights violation as well as external aggression which drove many of its people to exile either in neighboring countries or far away. Hence the government and people find it easy to put themselves in the shoe of those who are facing the agony of being a refugee.

Its treatment and handling of refugees has also been acclaimed by the international community. The positive and humane treatment of the refugees has enabled the latter to feel safe and at home which gave positive image to the country.

In spite of the country's unreserved efforts and the international community's attempts the world still witnesses unending wave of refugee crisis.

Hence Ethiopia also has reaffirmed its commitment to respond to the ever growing needs of refugees. Recently the government has taken actions that help refugees enjoy privileges that could help them feel a lot more than refugees. First the government, as per the requirements of international conventions, has started vital events registration of refugees who live in various refugee camps in the country. Refugees can now register birth and death.

In addition the government has formulated a draft policy to allow refugees have residence permit, bank account etc.

If the policy is ratified, refugees can engage in jobs and help themselves as well as their families, save money in banks among others.

In addition to being an act of justice and humane treatment, such a move is harmonious with both the cultural and religious values of the peoples of the country. Hence, it would also be a step towards bringing a bright future for refugees.