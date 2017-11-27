Ethiopia: Modern and Traditional Ways in Resolving Conflicts

editorial

It is not uncommon to witness the flaring up of conflicts among clans and people. Conflicts were there. They will not cease to pop up. As many agree, poverty is the root cause of conflicts. As such, conflicts round the globe could go unabated. They are likely to persist on. Lack of good governance, rent-seeking mind bent and the ever mounting of unemployment rate could also be attributable factors to conflicts.

In the present day Ethiopia, around 600 thousand students graduate from various higher educational institutions. When this figure is added to the number of the unemployed, the latter snowballs. Even if they work together, governmental and nongovernmental organizations do not have the capacity to fully absorb this enormous mass of potential workforce single handedly.

Besides, expectant of white-collar jobs ,youths of our country have not yet well nurtured the culture of creating jobs. As a result of this, a large number of workforce has sat idle. This situation leaves doors wide open for complaints that could give rise to skirmishes. Owing to this unfolding,observably Ethiopian youths are falling prey to anti-peace elements that operate on the sly to effect their heinous motives. Sadly,members of this generation are seen turning cannon fodders to fracases here and there.

Hence,there is a call for coming up with new ways of resolving conflicts and strengthening the already existing ones. The main issue that needs emphasis here is pacifying conflicts and giving enduring solutions to them. Previously, conflicts related to grazing lands,water points,farming plots and robbery of heads of cattle had flared up between various states--between Afar and Somali, Oromia and Somali, Oromia and Afar states. The clashes were carried out in traditional and soundless weapons such as daggers,arrows,sling shots and clubs, among others.

Yet the causality was heavy. The confronting used to claim heavy death tolls and result in the gutting down of villages with wild fires. Before the challenge, growing in magnitude and nature, flares up to full scale, religious fathers, elders, leaders of clans and religious fathers coming up together must intervene by presiding over councils of elders to tell the cause and check the enormity of the problem as well as identify the responsible party. The victim gets compensation after the wrong doers asked for forgiveness. Conflicts resolved,this way tranquility and calm returns and people resume their normal way of living.

These days too there are conflicts along boarders of states. The challenge is the problems are not only assuming different faces,but also growing in magnitude. Trespassing the domain of individuals and clans, they are affecting ethnic groups.

The clashes are buttressed with modern arsenals. This is owing to the presence of anti-peace elements here and abroad that try to fish in a troubled water and take things from the frying pan to the fire. Fueling the fire they want to rob citizens off their peace thereby destabilize the country. In cognizance of this challenge,to forestall such a tragic unfolding the government must be proactive because there could not be smokes without a fire.

Taking this into account parrying minor conflicts before they spiral out of control reinforcing traditional conflict resolving methods is necessary. Tracing the root cause of the problem it is obligatory to deflate the tension and deflect the intention of anti-peace elements that want to throw the country out of balance and push its people to the abyss of dissension.

Ethiopia today is a country that has a golden constitution. These days, Ethiopia has become a country where Nation and Nationalities and Peoples live together enjoying the observance of their rights. It has legal means that does not allow criminals go scotfree. Using the framework of law it has been dealing punitive measure on perpetrators of crimes since the advent of democracy 26 years back.

True to this trend, there is a call for according a lasting solution to clashes that surface along boarders. Letting people solve the root cause of their problem,exposing the heinous that disturb peace sowing the seed of discord, exercising punitive measures and reinforcing peaceful coexistence among citizens--the task forces of the nation- are but to mention the homework of the incumbent. To resolve conflicts the on going peace conferences have invaluable role. They will be forums on which all will present their complaints and seek solutions.

Experiences so far indicate that it is beneficial conducting conferences and using traditional ways of resolving conflicts. With in the framework of the supremacy of law,using ways that ensure lasting solutions to conflicts is decisive. It helps to preempt severe damages and ethnic conflicts. Citizens along the boarder are intermingled in marriage. One has inherited the culture and language of the other and vise versa.

Ethiopians who are branches of a seed and who have been displaying unity in diversity for ages,once again, must not be talked into the wrong outlook of others. That is why there is a call for underlining traditional conflict resolving methods. Instead of observing things from afar, religious organizations, civic associations and the elderly could do better if , forthcoming, they solve the problem according to the backdrop and context of the locality. In hitting the last nail on poverty the government has to do better than its best.