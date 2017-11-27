Ethiopia: Fruits of Organizational Setups in Wekero

In this piece, we would like to afford you a peek into the praiseworthy activities women of Wekero are undertaking to troubleshoot their social problems, boost their economic benefits and maintain the peace and social security of their locality organized under the umbrella of Women's Associations, having from 25 to 30 members. Wekero is found in Estern Tigray Zone.

Following the move mounted, in cognizance of the significance of getting organized, Women Development Associations have been established in every Keble since 2010. Health is one of the benefits such women are enjoying. The members regularly discuss with each other. In collaboration with health extension workers and health post administrators, they see to the maximum benefits family members and people of Wekero enjoy from the available health services. They as well see to the hygiene of themselves and the cleanliness of their homes and villages.

Regarding reproductive health, they engage in preemptive works .To parry delivery related deaths they also strive to arrest infant mortality imbued with the motto "No mother should die while giving birth to a child!" With the catch phrase "One birr for one mother!" they salt away money embraced in saving schemes. To alleviate such mothers' financial burden and to let them access the necessary health services, they give the money to delivering and lactating mothers.

This way members encourage such mothers to visit health posts and centers when they feel sick or need check up services. Members of each association share the knowledge they get from health extension workers to other women in the neighborhood. They also take the lead in implementing pieces of advice given to them. Becoming role-models of changes for the better is their aspiration.

Speaking about the changes that are taking shape in Dedebit village of Wekero town "Nowadays, we have internalized the benefit of medical care!" says Regebe W/Tensaye, who is chairperson of the Marta Development Association. Now, every family has a toilet. "Dining without washing hands after visiting toilets is unthinkable among people of our locality. We do not forget putting soaps and water by our lavatories. We often discuss about health,"she also said.

She also notes that "It is possible to forestall disease if hygiene is made a point at family and community level. Mindful of this fact, every member of the association discharge her fair share of responsibilities."

In a similar way, being organized under different associations have afforded women of Wekero a turn around in the education sector too. One-to-five arrangements run by role-model women are established.

A system,which allows practice-oriented adult educations and helping out each other, is introduced. Following this move there is no illiterate women today. To curb the attrition problem of girls from grade eight upwards, frequent discussions are conducted with family members and school heads. Specially tutorials in Maths and Physics are being given to girls seeking the assistance of and winning the positive gesture of pertinent departments.

As the adage runs "Killing two/more birds with a stone," their being organized in different associations have allowed women of the locality multifaceted benefits. Not only in the social sphere but also in the economic sphere, women are experiencing changes for the better. For the betterment of their lives, women, embraced in development associations, are actively participating in income generating activities.

As the understanding that individually or embraced in different association a woman should engage in development activities that boost her income,women of the locality are doing their best joining Micro and Small Enterprises. When they come together for discussion they talk about their works and incomes. They deliberate on seed money and also on capitals for expansion. Deducting from their saving they deposit a sum opening an account for their associations. Among the Marta Development Association members, 12 are

engaged in Micro and Small Development Enterprises while the rest run their own businesses. The sale of grains, the sale of Injera (a flat unleavened traditional bread),poultry,sheep and cattle fattening and artifact items production are among the engagements they are deriving returns from.

According to Association members, every week or choosing a convenient time, members sit down for a through discussion. They facilitate loans to members who want to kick start a feasible project.

Via their associations members save money while simultaneously seek loan from Dedebit Micro Finance and their association. Mentioning about the task they are doing to beef up their association's financial muscle and that of members, Regebe noted that "We have a traditional fund generating and fund rotating scheme called Iquib. We regularly and timely pay our due share. We fine late comers one Birr and absentees three Birr. We deposit the so collected sum in the Association's account. We use it when the need arises."

A woman must not wholly relay on her husband's income. She has to generate her income. The handsome return women begin to enjoy following their push in this line has become a source of inspiration to women. The financial muscle women develop this way has also helped to curtail the unnecessary and wrong pressures chauvinistic men saddle on women. Multifaceted are the benefits they are deriving. The meetings they conduct help them deliberate extensively on problems that beset them,ensure the observance of their rights and step up the benefits they get in the social and economic front.

"The benefit women get starts from behavioral change. Previously, the mentality of women was such that a woman's task is confined to domestic chores and a woman is not capable enough to generate sources of income by herself.

As such, churning out women that boldly come out from the culturally defined domain --domestic chores-- to generate their own incomes is a big hit by itself. Tangible changes are also becoming conspicuous pertaining to turnarounds in lifestyles. Letting her children attend school on top of living in a tidy house and village is sign enough changes in a life of a woman are actualizing this time. This changes were tardy in coming.

Another member of Marta's Development Association Meaza Kasshaye ,on her part, said "Coming together under the wings of associations has helped us to discuss on nature-related problems and to seek solutions we encounter such as daily routines .Moreover, when problems pops up between couples and conflicts flare up among neighbors we choose wise senior citizens who preside over council of elders and make conflicting parties to see to reasons and bury the hatchet.

Aside from the benefit it affords each member, the Association has created cultural-ties-forging forum. A forum via which they extend helping hands to each other and demonstrate considerateness. "When a woman, specially a destitute woman, gives birth to a child we will be by her side to accord her financial and moral support. We buy kilos of sugar and coffee for her. Also flour for porridge as per the dictates of custom. Sympathizing, standing by the side of the bereaved, is also another task of ours."

Apart from these activities of social significance,Association members engage in philanthropic activities. They help children leading a precarious life and destitute families. Aside from the money they save for this purpose every year,they collect grains and other consumption goods and hand it over to Keble administrators for fair distribution.

Impressed by this exemplary activity many women are showing interest to engage in similar good-will ventures. Head of the state's Women Affairs Office approached for an interview regarding the activities of Women Development Associations in Wekero town Kereya Ibrahim emphasized the presence of 249 Women Development Associations. Their organizational set up is ascribable for their success.

To step up the socioeconomic and political benefits women of the state reap, awareness deepening training have been given to the women inviting experts in the locality and different administrators. Association members were made to take training on various topics. They as well were made to deliberate on their benefits, rights and responsibilities. The government has paved ways for them to engage in tasks organized in groups so as to alleviate their financial constraints. They advise the women who proved successful the possibility of becoming investor transitioning from small to big ventures nurturing saving cultures.

They are made to create market links and support each other to emerge successful. What women are doing to help their husbands in generating income and emerge successful is laudatory. Yet this doesn't mean the state's women's problem is wholly solved. Away from sensitization works, there are still women confined to domestic chores for want of information. Hence, on top of strengthening the activities underway there is a call for added sensitization to outreach,convince and mobilize women that have not still become beneficiaries of being organized in association for savory returns.

Aside from the government's push to empower women, getting organized in groups or associations, women must strive to score yet greater level of achievements.

Commenting on the turnarounds, women of the Tigray State are displaying, a high-governmental official who partook in a field tour expressed astonishment on the multifaceted changes for the better women in the state are displaying through the confluence of forces.

Enumerating what took her by surprise the official noted the fast bent mothers showed to give birth in health centers, the effort made to offer children nutritious food,the search for funds that irrigate health institutions and the public-health extension works are but to mention a few.

The field tour had revealed that similar achievements are palpable in the state. She noted field tours help in drawing best experiences and scaling them up. Strengthening the joint effort women have began to exert for tangible outcomes in their engagements,planning, they have to work better than their best so as to widen and bolster their influences.

To solve problems organizations face at every layer regarding finance and inputs and human development the multifaceted support of the government must be encouraged. Their is a need to keep the tempo of change.

(Source Twelede (Generation) Publication of Ministry of Women and Social Affairs)

TRANSLATION BY BY ALEM HAILU