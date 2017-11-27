Moyale Barracks and visiting Azam Tigers shared a point each at Mzuzu stadium on Sunday afternoon in an exciting game that ended 1-1.

19 minutes into the game, Moyale's goalkeeper Macdonald Harawa limped off the field of play after colliding with Tigers striker Shasimbiwe Kanyika. His younger brother Simeon Harawa got onto the field of play to man the goal posts for the soldiers.

Tigers were sharp on the ball and their exchange of passes on the floor was a marvel to watch. Dan Kumwenda's shot in the 27th minute was cleared off Moyale's goal line by Christopher Zgambo.

It was the visitors who created more scoring opportunities in the first half but they could not find the back of Moyale's net.

The soldiers came hard in the second half and Khuda Muyaba's powerful header in the 58th minute was parried over the cross bar by goalkeeper Thomas Kalavina.

In the 80th minute, the soldiers launched a fierce attack from the middle of the park and Gift Nyando's shot was blocked by goalkeeper Thomas Kalavina but Muyaba connected the rebound from 25 metres out and there was nothing that Kalavina could do to prevent that rocket from kissing his net. 1 nil to the soldiers.

2 minutes later, Shasimbiwe Kanyika received a through on the left inside Moyale's half and managed to outpace two defenders before squeezing the ball past goalkeeper Simeon Harawa.

It ended after 90 minutes.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Technical Director for Azam Tigers, Robin "Abambo" Alufandika said his side could have easily won the game but they wasted a number of scoring opportunities in the first half.

"We played very well but I think luck wasn't on our side. I thank my boys for fighting hard to get the equalizer and get a point out of this game. It will be very hard for us to finish in the top eight with two games to wrap up the season," added Alufandika.

And Head Coach for Moyale Barracks, Nicholas Mhango, said both sides played very well but his side failed to guard the only goal they got in the game.

"I can assure you that we will finish in the top eight. No doubt about that," he stressed.

